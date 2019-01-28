‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting News: Carter’s Back & It’s Not For A Wedding

Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of January 28 reveals that the storyline will remain focused on Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and his evil crimes. The suave and charming doctor’s dark past has caught up with him. As Hope (Annika Noelle) and the thugs demand answers from Reese, it is only a matter of time before the truth comes out even if he flees Los Angeles.

Monday, January 28

Maile Brady returns as Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) friend, Tiffany. Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw how the trio decided to audition for a TV talent show. It appears as if all three actresses can sing and were harmonizing a cappella before drama unfolded when Reese appeared backstage in a panic.

Guy Nardulli appears as the thug intent on making Zoe pay for her father’s crimes, per Highlight Hollywood.

Tuesday, January 29

Hunter Tylo appears as Dr. Taylor Hayes. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, state that Taylor and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will discuss their growing family when he finds out that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is adopting a baby girl.

Lawrence Saint-Victor will return as Carter Walton. The attorney will have some documents for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to sign to make the adoption official. Flo will become fearful as she realizes the severity of her and Reese’s crimes. To make matters worse, once she signs the documents the paper trail only leads back to her.

Wednesday, January 30

Jeanne Chin will appear as Dr. Lin. Hope will pay a visit to Dr. Lin for a checkup when she runs into Reese Buckingham. Hope will corner the doctor and demand some answers to her burning questions. Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that she is still mourning the loss of her baby daughter and has a lot of questions about what happened that night on Catalina Island.

Guy Nardulli will appear as a thug.

Hunter Tylo will appear as Dr. Taylor Hayes. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she is delighted with the addition of baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas).

Thursday, January 31

Joey Travolta debuts in the role of Mr. Thicke. It appears as if Reese actually owes Mr. Thicke the $200,000 and he comes to collect his money from the doctor. Joey Travolta is actually the brother of Ellen and John Travolta.

Guy Nardulli appears as a thug who works for Mr. Thicke.

Hunter Tylo continues to appear as Dr. Taylor Hayes.

Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.