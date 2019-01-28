‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Shannon Beador Weight Loss Photos Revealed, She Dropped 40 Pounds

Shannon Beador is looking trim ahead of Seaon 14.

Shannon Beador has kicked her weight loss efforts into high gear ahead of the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new report from Today, Shannon has shared a number of new photos recently, many of which showcase just how thin she’s gotten in the months since filming wrapped on the show’s 13th season.

Over the weekend, Shannon shared a photo via Instagram of her and her fellow Real Housewives stars celebrating Andy Cohen’s baby shower in Beverly Hills, California, and told her fans and followers it was a day she would always remember. In the image, her weight loss was evident as she posed alongside Tamra Judge, Denise Richards, LeeAnne Locken, and Vicki Gunvalson.

Later that same day, Shannon shared another photo of herself and her co-stars enjoying a night out after the baby shower. In the caption, Shannon revealed she and her co-star, Tamra, weren’t feeling very well after their boss’s party.

Following several years of turmoil in her since-ended marriage to estranged husband David Beador, Shannon began eating healthy and exercising in an effort to drop the 40 pounds she put on while stress eating due to the pressures of her marriage and the rumors surrounding her relationship with David. Now, according to Today, Shannon is back to her normal size.

Below are several photos of Shannon Beador taken in recent days.

According to Today’s report, Shannon Beador typically weighed around 118 pounds but ballooned to 172.2 pounds during the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. At the time, Shannon was stressed out due to the swirling rumors regarding potential abuse from her husband, which she and David both denied.

Over the past several years of her weight loss journey, Shannon has been open about her weight loss efforts both on social media and on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Shannon’s been working really hard over the past few months to get to her goal weight,” an insider revealed to People last week. “She’s been really dedicated on her fitness and wellness — and is pounds away from getting back to where she was before she gained the weight.”

“She looks amazing, and is feeling amazing, too,” the insider continued. “It’s like emotional weight has been lifted off her as well. This next chapter of her life is going to be amazing for her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 14.