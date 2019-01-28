‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, January 29: Liam’s Shocker Has Hope Reeling

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 29, reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will face another horrifying ordeal. As if losing a baby isn’t enough, Hope’s world will be turned upside down by Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) also experiences a series of emotions when she realizes the severity of her crimes, per Highlight Hollywood.

Liam Spencer Tells Hope Logan Shocking News

For reasons unknown, Liam has chosen not to share some rather crucial information with Hope. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will tell Hope that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is going to adopt a newborn baby girl.

Although he will try to soften the blow, the news is sure to send Hope reeling. She has just lost baby Beth, and is grieving the loss of her little girl. Now she is going to hear that Steffy is about to expand her family with a baby girl while she already has a daughter of her own.

The million dollar question is why Liam did not break the news of the adoption before now. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Steffy asked him some time ago if he and Hope would be okay with her still pursuing the adoption avenue. He had given her the go-ahead.

In fact, he deliberately did not tell Hope about Steffy’s decision because he warned Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) not to speak about adoption around Hope. It appears as if his decision not to inform Hope to spare her feelings will end up with her heart being broken again.

Flo Becomes Fearful

Flo and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) have committed one of the biggest crimes imaginable. Reese stole a child, faked another’s death, and is now selling the baby to a wealthy woman for a huge amount of cash. If that is not despicable enough, the adoptive mother of the child and the mother of the child who supposedly died are sister wives.

Although Flo did not initially realize what she was getting into, Reese soon convinced her that passing off the baby as Flo’s was his only option to keep his own daughter Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) alive. But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will begin to panic when she realizes the extent of her wrongdoings.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Flo will meet with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to sign the paperwork for the adoption. By signing official forms, she is committing all sorts of crimes, crimes that could see her locked up for a very long time. And of course, the paper trail will lead directly back to the woman who was just a craps dealer in Vegas.