Brittany Cartwright Shares All-Natural Bikini Photo While Celebrating Her 30th Birthday In Puerto Vallarta

Brittany Cartwright is currently in Puerto Vallarta with her fiancé Jax Taylor to ring in her 30th birthday.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen on Instagram at the end of last week, Cartwright and Taylor left Los Angeles and headed south where they checked into a luxury hotel to celebrate Cartwright’s big day.

Throughout their trip, both Cartwright and Taylor have shared several photos and videos of themselves and each other. In one image shared by Cartwright, the reality star was seen in an orange bikini showing off her natural complexion, freckles and all, with no makeup.

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Cartwright included two sun emojis.

For years on Vanderpump Rules, Cartwright has chronicled the ups and downs of her weight but these days, her sights are set on her wedding and she’s ready to drop any added pounds she gained during filming on the seventh season of the show.

In June of last year, after going through a difficult 2017, which included Taylor admitting to cheating on her with Faith Stowers just months before tragically losing his dad to cancer, Taylor and Cartwright became engaged and quickly started plans on their 2019 wedding.

Throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, fans will likely be seeing plenty of planning for the upcoming wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. As is seen in the trailer for the new episodes, the couple will be seen enjoying an engagement party with their co-stars at some point as the season continues.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, Taylor and Cartwright opened up about the wedding planning process.

“It’s actually, knock on wood, it’s running smoother than expected,” Taylor said.

“I did not mean to, but the very first place I went to I actually found a dress,” Cartwright revealed. “I’m not gonna just announce the designer and stuff just yet because I don’t want [Jax] to know anything about it. Whenever I walk down the aisle, that’s gonna be the first time he sees it or knows anything about what it looks like.”

According to the couple, they are having a destination wedding in Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky and know that not everyone will be able to make it.

“I mean, we’ve got some people that have never been to Kentucky before that are coming,” Taylor explained.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.