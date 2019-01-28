Pete Davidson Accused Of Throwing Shade At Ariana Grande On ‘SNL,’ Per ‘Life & Style’

Pete's being accused of dissing Ariana with a subtle dig.

Pete Davidson is being accused of throwing a little shade at former fiance Ariana Grande during his latest appearance on Saturday Night Live on January 26. Per a report from Life & Style, fans took to social media to accuse the funny man of seemingly throwing a subtle dig at his ex during a music video skit for the parody song “I Love My Dog.”

In the video Pete appears alongside his co-stars, including Kenan Thompson and guest host James McAvoy, to sing a song about his love for dogs, which started out sounding a lot like a song about a partner.

Shortly after the Inquisitr reported that he referred to Ariana as a “sick genius,” Pete and his SNL co-stars rapped lyrics including, “Love that girl, she stay loyal in these streets cause, soon as I pull up to the crib, she’s getting geeked up” and “She my main girl. I get home, she get at me. Hop up on my lap like, welcome home daddy.”

The song also included the lyrics in tribute to dogs, “She’s my best friend, she shows love and respect, that’s why she walk around with my name on her neck,” as fans noticed what may have been a dig to his broken engagement with the pop superstar after they called it quits in October.

The fake music video featured several shots of SNL‘s ladies, including Aidy Bryant and Heidi Gardner, dressed in all-black ensembles with large black bunny ears on their heads, which seemed pretty similar to the ones Ariana rocked on the cover art for her Dangerous Woman album cover.

Notably, black bunny ears have become pretty synonymous with Grande over the years. They formed part of the symbol for the star’s One Love Manchester event following the horrific terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester in 2017 and Davidson even got the symbol tattooed on his neck as a tribute to Ariana while they were together. However, the Daily Mail reported that he then had it covered up by a solid black heart in October.

A number of Saturday Night Live viewers suggested that the ears could be a reference to the “thank u, next” singer and speculated about the ears potentially being a subtle shade throw on Twitter.

“Those bunny ears the ladies wore in the music video look like the ears Ariana Grande used to wear #SNL,” one fan commented.

Another tweeted, “So I love the #snl skit with the dogs, but the girls with the bunny ears were VERY @ArianaGrande…”

“Feel like that was a deep diss by Pete Davidson…. and tbh I’m not mad at it,” they added.

Ariana Grande's track list has a song called NASA. Pete Davidson has a jacket that says NASA. https://t.co/auoya3W1p6 pic.twitter.com/MKhXXXbP6X — E! News (@enews) January 23, 2019

As reported by Cosmopolitan, the ladies in the video did then start singing about their love for bunnies while wearing the ears.

Pete hasn’t publicly spoken out about the speculation and it’s not clear if the bunny ears really were a reference to his past romance with Ariana, though the comedian hasn’t exactly shied away from mentioning his ex on the long-running NBC show.

After joking about their split, the Independent reported that he said of their breakup during an appearance on the series in November, “The truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I wish her all the happiness in the world.”

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Grande’s also been doing some hinting about the post-romance herself after teasing that the song “Ghostin” on her new album Thank U, Next may possibly be inspired by her relationship with Davidson.