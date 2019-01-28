‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nick Lashes Out At Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 29 brings Summer back to town on a mission. Plus, Sharon and Nick relive their past hurts, and Abby works to keep her enemies close.

Summer (Hunter King) returns to Genoa City from Dubai, according to She Knows Soaps. Summer is back in town with a sophisticated new look after her time overseas. Of course, she’s still the same old Summer up to her old tricks. Summer is bound and determined to break up Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) so that she can have Kyle for herself. Inquisitr reported that Summer intends to enlist Fenmore’s (Zack Tinker) help to pull Lola and Kyle apart. Lola’s self-confidence issues will also play a part if she lets them because she knows that Summer is will to give Kyle what she’s not will to give him.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is beside himself after learning that Sharon (Sharon Case) kept the J.T. secret from him during their engagement. All this time, he felt awful for what he did on their one night break, and now he learns that Sharon lied to him the entire time. In that vein, Sharon and Nick go over past hurts in some odd attempt to determine who was most wrong in the situation.

Today on #YR, Nick learns one of Sharon's secrets. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/cxztOAUmrT pic.twitter.com/8vjOnla3gk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 25, 2019

The fact that Nick is upset at Sharon instead of his girlfriend Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) has Phyllis in a bit of a panic. If he genuinely cares about Phyllis, then why has Sharon’s betrayal hurt him worse? Also, it seems like Sharon is not willing to admit that she also played a part in the demise of their relationship, which ultimately led her to dump Nick at the altar in dramatic soap fashion last fall. Eventually, this discussion could either set the stage for a Sharon and Nick reunion or blow things up past the point of no return.

Finally, newly engaged Abby (Melissa Ordway) keeps her enemies close. Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) is absolutely devastated that her brother-in-law Arturo (Jason Canela) got engaged to Abby, and she’s already starting to cause issues by acting out at Abby and Arturo’s engagement party at Jack’s (Peter Bergman). Plus, another obstacle to their happiness is Abby’s father Victor (Eric Braeden). Abby works overtime to smooth a path for her wedding planning so that she can end up having happiness with Arturo. Abby’s best bet is to make nice with those who would work to split them up.