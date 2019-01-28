‘Teen Mom OG’ Tyler Baltierra Tells Kailyn Lowry She’s ‘A Survivor’

Although they appear on different Teen Mom shows, Kailyn Lowry has more in common with Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell than just appearing on reality television. A new sneak peek of Monday’s new episode posted by the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account shows Catelynn and Tyler sitting down with Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley to talk about their family dynamics growing up.

The video clip shows Catelynn and Tyler meeting up with Kailyn and Lindsie to record the podcast. Before starting the show, though, Kailyn explains to Tyler that she wants to talk about her mom and his dad.

Looking at Tyler, Kailyn says, “I kinda want to talk about like my mom and your dad because I feel like we are kind of similar there and I just need to get your perspective on some things.”

Tyler agrees and Kailyn says to Catelynn, “you, too,” and she agrees as well.

Fans who have been watching the show since 16 and Pregnant know that all three cast members had difficult upbringings and had parents who dealt with addictions. After the clip was posted, Tyler retweeted it and included a shout-out to Kailyn, tagging her in the Twitter post.

“Props to Kail for real…if you didn’t come from our type of childhood & experience the dynamics we had with our parents growing up, you just don’t understand how hard it is to navigate that relationship as an adult. You’re a survivor,” Tyler wrote.

Kailyn Lowry appears on Teen Mom 2, although she originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with a son. She did not have much family support and ended up moving in with her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera’s family. Although their relationship didn’t work out, Kailyn and Jo still co-parent together for their son. Kailyn went on to get married and have another baby before getting a divorce. She gave birth to her third son in 2017.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were introduced to the world on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. Fans watched as they chose to place their daughter for adoption. The adoption and the lasting impact that it has had on the couple has played out on Teen Mom OG. The couple later went on to have another daughter, Nova, who turned 4-years-old on New Years Day. Catelynn is currently pregnant and they are expecting another daughter.

The new episode of Teen Mom 2 will air tonight on MTV.