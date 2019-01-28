Alison Brie’s Gigantic Bow Steals The Show At The SAG Awards

The 'GLOW' star needed four people to help her get into the unusual embellished dress.

Alison Brie may have been beaten by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan for Outstanding Female Performance in a Comedy Series at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the GLOW star definitely wins a prize for most creative red carpet look. The 36-year-old actress wowed in a show-stopping ensemble that had tongues wagging and red carpet photogs snapping as she made her way to the annual awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Alison Brie attended the 2019 SAG Awards in a Miu Miu black gown that featured an oversized, embellished wing-like bow in the back. Brie told People it was a four-person operation to help her get the complicated dress on ahead of the annual SAG awards ceremony.

“I have to show off this bow!” Brie told the celebrity magazine about her unique ensemble. “It was a four-person process, yes, to get into this beautiful Miu Miu dress.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Alison Brie paired the dress with Fred Leighton Art Deco circle earrings with diamonds set in platinum as well as a cocktail ring with diamonds. Brie’s elegant look was topped off with a center-parted, sleek bun. But it was the winged dress that stole the spotlight as the GLOW star showed it off on the red carpet.

“I’m having so much fun in this Miu Miu dress,” Brie told ET. “I mean who’s having more fun than me? My mother said it looks like it strangling me, but I beg to differ!”

Alison Brie explained that the bow on the dress was detachable and that she was “partially sewn in” to the dress. The actress also admitted that she imagined she would later be begging her husband, actor Dave Franco, to help get her out of the Miu Miu dress because the outfit was so cumbersome.

Alison Brie’s husband has already saved the day for her once before. At the Golden Globes earlier this month, Dave Franco noticed that the train on Alison’s dress was not cooperating and he quickly rearranged it as they walked the red carpet. Cosmopolitan posted photos of Brie’s helpful hubby as he bent down to fix the dress before a potential wardrobe malfunction occurred.

Alison Brie earned a SAG nomination for best female actor in a comedy series for her role in GLOW, as well as the cast of the Netflix series’ group nomination for Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Brie has received a total of four SAG nominations from her performances in GLOW over the past two years.