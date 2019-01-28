WWE News: ‘Halftime Heat’ Returns During Super Bowl With Huge Six-Man Tag Team Match

For the first time in 20 years, WWE is bringing back "Halftime Heat."

Saturday night brought fans another great event from NXT with all of the action on TakeOver: Phoenix. Sunday night was WWE’s turn as they brought forth the Royal Rumble, but it was a big announcement made on the Kickoff Show which combined the two. For the first time in 20 years, WWE is bringing back “Halftime Heat” to air in the middle of the Super Bowl and have six of the most popular superstars all in one match.

Back on January 31, 1999, Mankind took on The Rock in the first-ever “Halftime Heat” during the middle of Super Bowl XXXIII. WWE wanted to give the fans an alternative to the halftime show that year and therefore presented a WWE Championship Match inside of an empty arena.

Mankind ended up defeating The Rock to win the title and it ended up being the episode of Sunday Night Heat with the highest rating ever of 6.6. Since that time, though, the special edition of the show has been missing but 2019 is about to change that.

As reported by the official website of WWE, there will be a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match for the second-ever “Halftime Heat. Superstars from NXT will partner together in a battle for the ages and all of the action will be called by an announce team that includes WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

There will be just one match during “Halftime Heat” and it will pit the team of Ricochet, Aleister Black, and Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole. That is a lot of talent in just one match.

The match is going to take place during halftime of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. It will air on the WWE Network as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the WWE app.

Some may not realize it, but this big six-man tag match was set up at the conclusion of Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. As Ciampa held up his NXT Title and was joined on stage by former tag team partner Gargano, Velveteen Dream came out to confront them.

That led to Black siding with Dream before Adam Cole came out to stand side-by-side with #DIY. In turn, Ricochet came out to even up the two sides and it led to a massive brawl between all six men which spilled backstage and had to be split up by Triple H and WWE officials.

That brawl is what has led to this tag team match showcasing six of the best talents that NXT has to offer, and fans will benefit from it. Next weekend, Super Bowl LIII will have the two top teams in the NFL facing off, but WWE fans won’t stick around for the halftime entertainment. That is when they’ll switch to the WWE Network to see the return of “Halftime Heat” for the first time in 20 years.