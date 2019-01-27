WWE Rumors: Five Possible Surprise Entrants In Both Of Tonight’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches

Some of these may happen and some may not, but that's the fun of it all.

The Royal Rumble is always a fun event for wrestling fans, as there is always a good bit of unpredictability in the air and anything could happen. With two 30-superstar matches, that doubles the chance of big returns, monster debuts, and surprises to shock the world. With only a few hours to go until the 2019 pay-per-view, let’s take a look at five possible surprise entrants in both of tonight’s big battle royals.

All of the following guesses and possible names are simply rumor and nothing has been confirmed as to their appearing at the Royal Rumble or not. This is simply a collection of speculation that has been flying around the past couple of weeks.

The men’s match has only 19 names officially entered after John Cena’s injury took him off of the event. The women’s match has 23 officially entered. So, that means there will need to be 11 and seven more superstars to make their appearances in the big matches.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Kenny Omega

Of course, this is easily the top possibility as Omega is a free agent after officially parting ways with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Many wonder if he will sign with WWE or if he’ll join his friends in All Elite Wrestling and the Royal Rumble could say a lot for which way things will go.

WWE is planning a “big” surprise for tonight’s match and as previously reported by Inquisitr, it is not Omega.

WWE

Batista

At SmackDown 1000 in October, Batista returned to appear alongside the other members of Evolution. It was then that he revealed he would come back one day and faced off with Triple H, but when will it happen?

Big Show

For a while, Big Show was accompanying the Bar to the ring on SmackDown Live, but that angle fizzled out. It’s possible the big man may be a part of the Royal Rumble, according to PW Insider.

Tye Dillinger

Dillinger has been out of action since suffering a hand injury back in October and he did undergo successful surgery. His name has been thrown around as a possible entrant in the match, and fans should look for him at number “10” if it’s going to happen.

Hornswoggle

Yes, this is actually a possibility as reported by Wrestling, Inc. Fans know that there are humorous moments in the Royal Rumble each year, and this entry would succeed in that department.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Lita

After seeing Lita return to the ring at Evolution, it is obvious that she still has the skills to go with the best of them.

WWE

Trish Stratus

Along with Lita, Trish Stratus returned to the ring at Evolution and had a great match. With Mickie James in the Royal Rumble, that opens the door for another one-on-one encounter between the former bitter enemies.

Michelle McCool

Evolution really proved to a lot of fans that the old-school women’s superstars can step in the ring with all of today’s stars. Michelle McCool would make an awesome surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, and she could easily be a true threat to win it all.

Shayna Baszler

After successfully defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Saturday night, she could keep her momentum going with an entry on Sunday night.

Becky Lynch

At the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch is scheduled to face Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. If that match happens early in the night and Lynch loses, Cageside Seats believes the Irish Lass Kicker will also enter the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. This could lead to her winning the whole thing and challenging Ronda Rousey for the Raw Title at WrestleMania 35.