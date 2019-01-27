Kelly McCreary Shares What’s In Her Bag

Kelly McCreary joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in 2014 as Dr. Maggie Pierce and quickly became a fan favorite. McCreary’s character was later revealed to be the half-sister of the main character Meredith Grey played by Ellen Pompeo and the daughter of Richard Webber played by James Pickens, Jr. McCreary secured a recurring role on the series at the end of Season 10 and has been saving fictional lives ever since.

While chatting with US Weekly, the Grey’s actress shared fun tidbits about herself and her life while revealing the contents of her bag and giving fans a peek at her necessities. The actress said she likes to keep a small reminder of grandmother close to her whenever possible and so she carries a black beaded bracelet with the name “Sonia” spelled out. It seems the star is super sentimental as she also keeps an old keychain in her bag, which was given to her by a former boss.

McCreary said she recently decided to go paperless and switched to a tablet.

“I always have my iPad, which I now use for my scripts at work ’cause I’ve gone paperless this year. It’s so much less of a hassle, and it’s super convenient,” she explained.

The actress is known for her gorgeous curls and she likes to keep several hair accessories in her bag, especially while on set.

“There are bobby pins of all sizes and shapes lost throughout my bag,” she said. “Then I have a decorative Aritzia scarf because I usually wear my hair to work tied up and then I get it done at work.”

McCreary went on to admit that she isn’t totally paperless as she still enjoys reading the occasional paperback book. She said she’s currently reading Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward. She also carries around an iPhone X, her American Express Platinum card, a pair of sunglasses, and several make-up and skincare products.

On this season of Grey’s Anatomy, McCreary’s character is dealing with an interesting situation as she has to put her jealousy and insecurity aside to be there for her boyfriend, Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams. Jackson’s mother, Catherine Fox, played by Debbie Allen, was previously diagnosed with bone cancer and it’s clear he will need all the support he can get. Catherine, on the other hand, is trying to avoid her diagnosis by staying busy with work, which leaves Maggie concerned about whether or not she’ll be able to complete complex surgeries.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.