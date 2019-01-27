Lauren Holley, Dak Prescott’s Instagram Model Girlfriend, Is Heating Up Social Media With Revealing Pictures

The two were connected after being spotted out together this week.

Dak Prescott may be the man on the field for the Dallas Cowboys, but rumored girlfriend Lauren Holley owns the internet.

The Instagram model with a growing following has been connected to Prescott after the two were spotted partying this week in the lead up to the Pro Bowl. The sports gossip site Terez Owens posted a video of the pair together, prompting a rush of people to the internet to learn more about the mystery woman. That spotlight has gotten even bigger now that Prescott is preparing to lead the NFC into the Pro Bowl.

Lauren Holley is no stranger to sharing racy pictures online, with her Instagram page displaying the adventures of the Texas native including trips to the beach and nights out on the town. There is no confirmation that the two are dating, as Prescott has been somewhat guarded about his private life, but the two were the talk of the sports gossip circuit throughout the week after the images emerged of their night out.

The outing came just a few days after Prescott attracted a bit of controversy for another night on the town. As The Spun reported, there were reports that Prescott and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a bit of a run-in at a Las Vegas nightclub with a celebrity DJ named DJ Franzen, who claimed that Elliott tried to pick a fight with him. Other reports claimed that DJ Franzen was purposely trying to get a rise out of the Cowboys players.

But Prescott threw cold water on the reports, telling ESPN‘s Dianna Russi — via Twitter — that nothing actually happened.

“Just asked Dak Prescott about the TMZ report about the situation at the club in Vegas last week. He said there were no problems or any issues involving him and Ezekiel Elliott at the club,” she tweeted.

Though the pictures are not of the more racy variety — unlike some Instagram models who push the boundaries of the site’s “no nudity” rules — they are still getting some viral attention as they show Holley’s day-to-day life, from going out with friends to cuddling with a puppy.

It’s not clear if Lauren Holley followed Dak Prescott to rainy Orlando for Pro Bowl, or even if the two are officially dating, but their outing this week certainly helped boost the Instagram model’s popularity online. She has seen a jump in followers since the reports, and her pictures have gotten plenty of attention across social media.