‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: An Odd New Alliance Forms

Celebrity Big Brother moves along at a much quicker pace than the original Big Brother, as the series is completed in three weeks as opposed to 99 days. This means gameplay and strategizing moves just as fast. This is evident in the new alliances that have formed within the past few days.

Toward the beginning of the season, there was a strong alliance between Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, Jonathan Bennett, Ryan Lochte, Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss, which ended up fizzling after a few days. While the alliance appeared to be the one to beat, internal dissension caused its breakdown. Live feeds Twitter account BB Updates has been reporting that a new alliance has formed between Lolo, Natalie, Tom Green, and Kato Kaelin.

This new alliance comes as a shock since Tom was one of the targets of Lolo and Natalie’s original alliance. Tom was placed on the block by Ryan Lochte in the first couple of days but was removed by Kato who won the second power of veto competition. The drama between Lolo and Tamar has also pushed the ladies to opposite sides of the house, prompting a second alliance to form.

Ryan and Dina Lohan began to take notice of the new alliance between Lolo, Natalie, Kato, and Tom and decided to form their own alliance consisting of themselves, Ricky Williams, Kandi, and Joey Lawrence. The second alliance was never fully confirmed after Dina went to Kato, hoping to join his new group to avoid going home, as she currently sits on the block alongside Tamar. The only houseguest seemingly not involved in any alliances at this time is Tamar.

Kato eventually went to Tom letting him know that Dina wanted to join their alliance, with Tom saying she could, after the next eviction on Monday night. With the way things are currently going in the house, the new four-person alliance could change by the second, but Lolo, Natalie, Tom, and Kato definitely have the strongest bond at this point in time.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the current plan is to backdoor Ryan to send him home on Monday night. If nominations stay the same, Dina is likely to get booted, as Tom and Kato had discussed the benefits of keeping Tamar over her.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The live eviction will follow on Monday night.