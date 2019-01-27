‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Tom Green Leads Polls As Favorite Houseguest

Find out who is at the bottom.

Each season on Big Brother, a noticeable favorite houseguest stands out among the rest. Viewers take to social media to comment on their favorite and least favorite players of the season, and this time around on Celebrity Big Brother is no different. A new poll has revealed that Road Trip star Tom Green is America’s current favorite houseguest.

Live feeds Twitter account BB_Updates documents word-for-word conversations between the houseguests on their page and boasts over 330,000 followers. Every day they reveal the results of a poll where they ask viewers to select their favorite houseguest, and Tom has nabbed the number one spot for the last three days. He has been in the top five favorites for the last week, and his good gameplay and sense of humor has made him a winner with fans.

Three days ago, Tom dethroned Jonathan Bennett, who was America’s favorite houseguest for three days in a row as well. Only two other players have made it into the number one spot since the show began airing and those honors went to Kandi Burruss and Natalie Eva Marie. Natalie has held the number two spot for almost a week now and definitely gives Tom a run for his money when it comes to the fans.

When his fellow Houseguests are catching ????, @tomgreenlive gets a little silly with cereal in the kitchen.

On the other end of the spectrum, Tamar Braxton is America’s least favorite houseguest and has been for four days now. Anthony Scaramucci is at the very bottom of the list, but since he has not been in the house since late last week, Tamar is the least-liked current player. Tamar dropped from the top portion of the list at the beginning of the season to the bottom after she became involved in drama with Kandi and Lolo Jones over the last several days.

Also falling towards the bottom of the list is Dina Lohan and Ricky Williams, likely because they haven’t had much camera time and haven’t been involved in any major gameplays or drama. Hovering in the middle for the last week is Kato Kaelin, Ryan Lochte, and Joey Lawrence.

It's time to agree to disagree on that game move @RyanLochte just made.

CBS holds their own official vote for America’s favorite houseguest at the end of the season, and last year that honor went to runner-up Ross Mathews. Ross notoriously lost to his best friend in the game, Marissa Jaret-Winokur, after many believed he played the better game.

Fans can vote for their current favorite houseguest here.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The live eviction will follow on Monday night at 8 p.m. EST.