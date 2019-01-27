Why Meghan Markle Closing Her Car Door Is Reportedly Dangerous, Per ‘The Sun’

Meghan Markle seemingly caused an internet meltdown when she was first spotted casually closing her car door as she arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts for a solo event, as detailed by the Inquisitr. However, a source revealed to the Sun how the simple gesture is actually dangerous for the duchess, and that she’s reportedly been told not to close her door anymore.

While the act of closing her own door appeared to align Meghan closer with “regular people,” it turns out that the royal car doors have self-locking mechanisms. That means that once the door is closed, it automatically locks itself.

“Nothing is more important to these guys than protecting the Royal Family. Meghan and Harry like to meet the public as much as possible and make contact with the crowds that come to see them. And although having a car door closed might seem like a trivial thing, it could be the difference. God forbid if anything did go wrong arriving at a royal engagement, but security need to be able to get them back into cars in seconds if needs be. If they’re closed and locked, it’s impossible.”

Considering that Prince Harry received death threats from a neo-Nazi group, security forces are on high alert.

"Why Meghan Markle can't close her own car door — and why she and Kate Middleton won't wear seatbelts" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/9XfhGXaEiV pic.twitter.com/2QbdbQFoDd — Citi-Digests (@CDigests) January 27, 2019

Meanwhile, it also appears that Meghan and Kate Middleton don’t do the one thing everyone does when they get into a car, which is to fasten their seat belts. According to Fox News, the reason is because the women could wrinkle their clothes if they wore them. Moreover, Simon Morgan noted that each situation is different, and that security is always sizing up the situation. He noted that sometimes, royals may not put on their seat belts so that they can escape easily.

With that being said, the U.K. Government notes that you have to wear a seat belt, and there’s a £500 fine if you’re caught not wearing one. They cite several exceptions, which include if you’re driving in reverse or helping someone learn how to reverse. Police and firemen don’t have to wear seat belts, neither do licensed taxi drivers who are carrying passengers. There’s no mention of royals and laws applying to them, but perhaps it’s an unpublished exception.

With all that being said, Meghan Markle fans have lots to look forward to with the new royal baby on the way. Baby fever is likely to reach new heights as we near the duchess’s April due date.