Chrissy Teigen Pans Blemish That Almost Ruined A Huge Photo-Shoot

Teigen may also be working on a top secret project in Morocco, where the photo shoot took place.

Chrissy Teigen got real with her fans through her Instagram stories by letting them know about her skin problems during a recent, huge photo-shoot. The shoot took place in Morocco, and according to Us Magazine, the stunner had a small flareup in the way of a red mark that contrasted with her normally flawless complexion. The story Mrs. John Legend posted on January 24 showed the red mark in detail next to her eyebrow.

Luckily, the makeup artist on location was skilled at covering up blemishes, and like magic they covered the unsightly mark with a section of chest-length strands of her hair. The Sports Illustrated model ended up looking flawless, and the day was saved.

The mother of two panned the red mark’s ill-timing and its angry appearance saying, “So I’m getting ready — about to go into hair and makeup because we’re filming something awesome in Morocco, but what is this?” She added after seeing the cover up, “I see you little guy trying to come through.”

During Chrissy Teigen’s stay in Morocco, she got to do some sightseeing and enjoy some delicious Arabian food. Teigen — who is a successful cookbook author and accomplished cook in her own right — was accompanied by American restaurateur and friend David Chang.

One fan was keen on Teigen getting her own culinary TV show and commented that she should do it. There may be something to that line of thought, because a video she posted of her and Chang strolling through the streets of Morocco is captioned “TOP SECRET PROJECT.”

Chrissy Teigen often posts dishes from her New York Times bestselling cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat on her Instagram cookbook account #cravingscookbook. A culinary show might be entertaining for fans and a natural fit for the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation voice actress.

On Sunday, the Inquisitr reported on a glamorous — but hilarious — video that Chrissy Teigen uploaded to social media. The video she uploaded to Instagram shows her taking a bumpy ride on a camel. She’s shown wearing sunglasses while being led by a handler. Teigen let her fans know that “the lighting is amazing,” and she later exclaimed “ooo, oooo, oooooo!” as the camel trod over a bumpy patch that jarred her a little.

Aside from the many compliments sent Chrissy Tiegen’s way, followers who saw her enjoying the camel ride about as much as she enjoyed the blemish found the video to be funny. One joked, “Bahahahahah this made me snort laugh,” while another told her that she should maybe stick to horses.