Dog The Bounty Hunter & His Wife Beth Chapman Welcome Their First Great-Grandchild

The happy arrival comes as Beth continues to battle throat cancer.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, welcomed their first great grandchild into the world over the weekend. Chapman has been regularly updating her fans on her life following her terminal cancer diagnosis, and this latest update a joyous one.

The Dog & Beth: On The Hunt starlet took to her Instagram to share a handful of sweet snaps of herself and her adorable new grandson.

“My first great grand baby he’s adorable and he’s precious and he came 5 weeks early to meet me,” Chapman said in her post. She also gushed about how thrilled she was that the Chapman family has been growing, and how proud she is of her children and grandchildren.

For the visit with the newest member of the Chapman family, the matriarch wore a pair of comfy jeans and a black tee shirt. She rocked her signature long, sparkling nails, and wore a large hat covered with flowers for the occasion — which covered up her golden hair.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Chapman has started chemotherapy for her throat cancer, and recently shared a snap of herself saying “it’s only hair,” and “cancer sucks.” After the grim diagnosis of her throat cancer resurfacing, Chapman has remained positive and smiling, but has been said to be planning her own funeral to take the load off of her husband, Duane.

The bounty hunting power couple have been busy lately, aside from the arrival of the newest bundle of joy. The Chapmans have begun work on their new WGN show Dog’s Most Wanted, and have recently been spotted out and about in Hawaii for production on that series.

They also have been shopping around for a new bail bonds office, as the Inquisitr reported, the Chapmans’ iconic store front, Da Kine Bail Bonds, will close later this month after being sold to a private investor who has plans to tear it down. An auction and book signing was set to take place in the now tourist attraction, but is likely rescheduled due to the arrival of the sweet baby boy.

During all of this, Chapman has kept a positive outlook and has been updating her fans about what’s going on in her life, how she is feeling, and the new blessings that arrive each day.

“Beth started chemo for throat cancer last month. The treatments are in L.A. They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on her. The Chapmans have a lot on their plate right now. They just started filming for the new WGN show while Beth’s been going through treatment. Hasn’t been easy but they are keeping a great outlook and Beth is one of the strongest women I know,” a lawyer for the family, Andrew Brettler, said in a released statement.