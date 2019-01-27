Ariel Winter Puts Booty On Display, Flaunts Tiny Waist In New Instagram Snaps

Ariel Winter looks almost unrecognizable in her latest photos on Instagram. The Modern Family star has been on a weight loss journey for the better part of 2018 and the results are spectacular.

The 20-year-old actress has recently stated that she has finally learned to accept herself for who she is after battling body confidence issues for a long time, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

While Ariel has never been too shy about flaunting her curvaceous figure before, her latest Instagram snaps speak volumes about her newfound zest for life — and her fans are completely over the moon with her transformation.

The new snaps show off her amazing figure as she poses in a number of goofy postures alongside her boyfriend of two years, 31-year-old actor Levi Meaden, and best friend, actor Joe Kaprielian, who turned 21 on Saturday.

The trio had a blast at Kaprielian’s birthday party — which is where the photos were taken — and completely let loose, making use of funny photo props and striking hilarious group poses.

In one photo, Ariel appears to be twerking while wearing a pair of Groucho glasses. Meanwhile, Kaprielian leans backward toward her, tipping off his Viking helmet and blowing a raspberry.

The gorgeous actress put her trimmed figure on display by wearing a tight-fit sleeveless jumpsuit that showed plenty of cleavage and hugged the sculpted line of her derriere. The low-cut jumpsuit drew all the attention toward Ariel’s tiny waist, showing that her intense workout regimen has really paid off. In addition, the actress styled her beautiful long locks in a casual, flowy ‘do and wore just a touch of light makeup, which really makes her natural beauty pop.

Her sexy, fun outfit made fans scream with envy, as many of her Instagram followers showered the Modern Family beauty with compliments and praises for her new look.

“You look stunning! I NEED that jumpsuit!! where is it from? gorgeous!” wrote one fan.

The young actress looks happier than ever and really seems to feel great in her skin — to the delight of her Instagram followers, who have been very supportive along the way.

“You’re looking so healthy and happy,” people gushed over the new snapshots, crowding the comment section to tell Ariel that she looks “fabulous” and has a “great” personality.

Though some wrote that they were sad to see Ariel’s curves “go” and that they “liked you just as you were,” most of her Instagram followers reached out to compliment the young actress on her incredible weight loss.

“She decided to lose weight, who cares, she looks amazing,” said one person.

The stunning actress has always been a source of inspiration to her fans for rocking a bold style and for being very outspoken about body positivity. And, while some are now skinny-shaming the star for losing a large amount of weight, her social media followers are loving the new look — and, above all, the happy spark in her eyes.