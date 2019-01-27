Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Perform ‘Shallow’ Live For The First Time In Las Vegas

While watching the movie A Star is Born, filmgoers were often surprised by Bradley Cooper’s singing abilities. As musician Jackson Maine, he had to perform a number of songs throughout the movie, leaving many people wondering if the actor and director’s vocals were Auto-Tuned.

On Saturday, January 26, Cooper proved all of the naysayers wrong when he joined co-star Lady Gaga onstage during her Enigma Las Vegas residency for a superb duet of the movie’s big tune, “Shallow.”

According to Variety, concertgoers were very surprised when the 44-year-old Hollywood star made an appearance during the finale of the show, which took place at the Park Theater at the Park MGM hotel and casino.

After he walked out, he reportedly gave Gaga a hug and then followed her to a small stage that had a piano set up on it.

Various videos posted on social media by fans show what happened next.

As Gaga tickled the ivories and sang the first verse of “Shallow” solo, Cooper watched the pop star intently, completely in awe of her talent. He then accompanied her on vocals when the chorus kicked in.

Next, it was Cooper’s time to shine as he performed the song’s second verse solo. Gaga knelt down and stared up at him adoringly as he belted out the very emotional track.

This was the first time the two stars have performed “Shallow” live in front of a public audience.

Variety said that after the duet, Gaga and her dancers lined up to take a bow and introduce themselves. Cooper also took part in the nightly ritual, and after Gaga thanked him, he threw his baseball cap into the audience.

“Shallow” will reportedly be performed live during the 91st Academy Awards telecast on February 24. Was the Vegas performance a rehearsal for the two stars?

Meanwhile, following the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 13 — where Gaga took home trophies for Best Actress (she tied with Glenn Close) and Best Song — she spoke about the possibility of teaming up with Cooper again for another film project.

“They are in a locked box,” Gaga said in reference to the duo’s future plans, according to a previously published Inquisitr piece.