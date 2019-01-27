‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: New Nominees For Eviction Revealed

The new HOH has put two new celebrities on the block.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

Two new nominees have been put up for eviction in the Celebrity Big Brother house. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kato Kaelin won the second Head of Household competition after Friday night’s live eviction. The actor was the last player standing in a notorious Big Brother endurance competition, where houseguests try to outlast one another by standing on a small platform while having objects dumped and thrown on them.

According to Twitter live feeds account BB_Updates, Kato revealed his two nominees for eviction to be Tamar Braxton and Dina Lohan. The two women were his original choices after winning the HOH competition, and it looks like no one was going to change his mind. Kato participated in several conversations with alliance member Tom Green, as well as Ricky Williams and Ryan Lochte before making his nominations. It seems like the house is splitting into the guys against the girls, which is currently an even split of five to five.

Dina didn’t seem too upset over her nominations as she started talking to the camera, telling Jonathan Bennett she had been put on the block by Kato. The Mean Girls actor was the first houseguest evicted this season and made it his mission in Week 1 to keep Dina safe. Tamar hasn’t expressed too much anger over being nominated either and confessed to Natalie Eva Marie that she was playing the game and would fight to stay.

Dina- I wonder what that little Jonathan is doing right now. Let's say hi to him. Hi Jonathan. We miss you, we love you. I'm on the block. Kato put me on the block! #CBBUS2 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/6233lZaOg1 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) January 27, 2019

Earlier in the day, Tamar got in a nasty argument with alliance member Lolo Jones. The two were poking at one another and things got very tense before the live feeds went out. Fans began speculating that Lolo was kicked out of the house for getting physical with Tamar, and several outlets began reporting on the rumor. Almost eight hours after the feeds went down they were turned back on and both women were still in the house.

BREAKING! Its been suggested that Lolo Jones got kicked out of the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house after her shocking incident with Tamar Braxton! https://t.co/3wrpNhdBg2 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 26, 2019

The next Power of Veto competition will take place live on Monday night’s episode, according to Joey Lawrence, who clarified scheduling on the feeds. The Veto Ceremony is set to take place right after, not giving the winner much time to make their decision. A live episode also means there will be an eviction shortly after the Veto Ceremony. Celebrity Big Brother is played in a much shorter timeline than regular Big Brother so evictions happen more frequently and not every week.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.