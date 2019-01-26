Josephine Skriver Shares A Throwback Picture From Her Winter Trip To Iceland

Victoria’s Secret angel Josephine Skriver recently took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her trip to Iceland to spread winter vibes. Josephine wore a metallic pink-and-black mountain parka jacket and trouser from the North Face, pulled her hair back into a ponytail and posed against a huge block of ice.

Despite the apparently cold weather, the model showed off her Scandinavian resistance and looked very relaxed in the picture. Those who regularly follow Josephine on Instagram would remember that the picture was captured during her August 2018 trip to Iceland with her fiance, Alex DeLeon aka Bohnes. Per the geotag of the post, the picture was captured at Jökulsárlón — a glacial lagoon bordering Vatnajökull National Park in southeastern Iceland.

As of the writing of this article, the current picture has garnered more than 104,000 likes and close to 500 comments, wherein fans and followers asked the model various questions related to her likes and dislikes. Fans got very excited as Josephine responded to many of the comments, which encouraged others to bombard her with more questions.

Other fans posted complimentary comments on the picture and called her things like “the epitome of perfection,” and “incredibly stylish and gorgeous,” while many also praised her outfit. One fan wrote the following.

“JO, you’re the true definition of inside & outside beauty for me. I’m so grateful to you for the endless inspiration and you helped me change my life! I hope this made you smile, because [pure emotions are] always the best gift. Hope you have a wonderful day filled with love.”

The couple got engaged during their November 2018 trip to Finland where Alex got down on one knee and proposed to his ladylove. According to an article by W Magazine, the 25-year-old informed her fans that DeLeon had driven her to Finland to see the northern lights — something which had been on her bucket list for a long time. Josephine couldn’t wait to share her excitement with her 5.7 million fans on Instagram and beyond, and wrote that as soon as Alex asked her to be his fiance, she said “HELL-FREAKIN’-YES!!!!” (her emphasis.)

According to an article by Page Six, the sparkly engagement ring Alex gave to Josephine likely cost between “$40,000 and $70,000.” Per the article, Kathryn Money — the vice president of strategy and merchandising at Brilliant Earth, said that Josephine’s elegant ring was priced so high because it featured a 3-carat emerald-cut diamond in a split shank diamon- accented platinum or white gold setting.

She added that rings with non-round diamonds became a recent favorite among celebrities in 2018 and stars including Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney, and Beyoncé have bought similar rings.