Kourtney Kardashian Spotted With ‘Mystery Man’ As She Leaves Sushi Restaurant

Does Kourtney Kardashian have a new man in her life? Tabloids are speculating that the oldest Kardashian sister might be dating a handsome stranger, whom she was recently spotted with as they left Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. According to Hollywood Life, his name might be Dakota Duron, the brother-in-law of pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., who married Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

But if this mystery man really is Dakota Duron, then he and Kourtney probably aren’t dating, seeing as how Duron has been married for three years. Hollywood Life reports that he is deeply religious and works as a speaker for the VOUS Church in Miami, run by Rich and DawnCheré Wilkerson.

As Cosmopolitan notes, the mother of three recently admitted that she would like to fall in love again. About a week ago, the reality star posted an iconic clip from the classic Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant romantic comedy Notting Hill, writing, “I want to be in love” in the caption.

Cosmopolitan notes that not too long before that, her old flame Younes Bendjima posted a touching message to her on his Instagram stories.

“Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I’m not the type of man that forget moments like that,” he wrote over a photo of Kourtney. “You an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness..”

Kourtney and Younes split in August 2018 after nearly two years of dating. A source told E! News that the former couple had been fighting a lot during the days leading up to their breakup, and the two decided that it would be better to call it quits.

“They have been having ups and downs for the past month. There was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things,” the source said at the time.

The insider added that the fate of the relationship was basically sealed after photos surfaced, which showed Younes getting very cuddly with another woman during a trip to Mexico.

The two met right before Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris. Kourtney has previously said that Younes helped her and her sisters to communicate with the police during that very stressful time in their lives. Their relationship blossomed after that, and they often treated fans to romantic Instagram posts of them spending time together.

Now that her that her former longtime boyfriend and current co-parent Scott Disick seems settled in his relationship with Sofia Disick, Kourtney may be feeling the pressure of finding long-term love. We’ll have to wait and see if she gets her rom-com happy ending this year.