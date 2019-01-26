April Love Geary, Singer Robin Thicke’s Very Pregnant Fiance, Takes To Instagram To Share Baby Bump Picture

April Love Geary is “ready to pop,” and she’s giving fans what could be one of the last glimpses at her enormous baby bump before the arrival of her new baby.

The pregnant fiance of singer Robin Thicke took to Instagram on Saturday to share the picture, showing off her ever-growing midsection as she prepares for the baby’s arrival in a few weeks. Geary has given fans an intimate glimpse of the preparation for the couple’s second child together, often sharing updates of the pregnancy and pictures of her progress, and Saturday’s picture showcased the biggest baby bump yet.

The picture was a hit with Geary’s followers, who offered some words of encouragement as she seems very ready to meet her little one.

“You look amazing!” one fan wrote.

“Good luck, almost there!” another shared.

April had announced the pregnancy back in August of last year, noting that their first daughter was ready to be a big sister and noting that the baby’s due date was already a special day for the family.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again!???? We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robin’s birthday,” the model wrote.

It has been a very eventful pregnancy for April Love Geary, to say the least. As the Hollywood Reporter noted, the couple had to evacuate their home last year when the Woolsey wild fire advanced toward their home. Geary documented the harrowing escape and shared pictures on Instagram, including a shot of the smoke that engulfed their neighborhood as their home burned down.

After the disaster, April Love Geary and Robin Thicke settled back down in California, and on Christmas Eve Robin popped the question to his girlfriend of four years. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Geary shared news of the engagement on Instagram with a series of black-and-white photos of the happy couple in front of a Christmas tree, including the moment she said yes to him.

April Love Geary still does have a bit longer to way for the baby to come. She had previously announced that her due date was March 1, so she’s still got a little more than a month to keep growing the baby bump — and to keep sharing pictures of the progress with fans.