‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Rings In 30th Birthday With Stylish Instagram Post

The reality star celebrated her birthday with a cute selfie.

Brittany Cartwright is ringing in her 30th birthday in style. The Vanderpump Rules star is celebrating leaving her 20s behind at a glamorous resort in Mexico, and she’s been keeping her fans in on the fun thanks to a little help from Instagram.

Cartwright’s Instagram post only hints at the luxurious spot she’s been enjoying alongside fiance and co-star Jax Taylor. In her selfie, she’s wearing large black sunglasses as she reclines on a lounge chair. Behind her, you get a hint of the fantastic view she’s been enjoying during her trip.

The rest of Cartwright’s look is as chic and elegant as her stunning surroundings. The reality star’s long dark hair is tucked out of view under a black and gold head wrap. She wears a long-sleeved sheer gold cover-up that shows off a black bikini top underneath, and has a simple black bracelet on her wrist. Her makeup is understated and natural, for a look that’s perfect for a birthday vacation.

Cartwright gave her fans an even bigger peek at her birthday fun on her Instagram story. She shared snaps of their all-inclusive resort, including a shot of the pool, surrounded by lounge chairs, as the sun set in the background over the ocean.

Besides her truly gorgeous surroundings, Cartwright was sure to share images of what really matters to her — family and friends. The reality star shared pictures of herself alongside some of her closest pals, not to mention some cute throwbacks to when she was a little girl, as she rang in her 30th year. The birthday wishes from her friends were both hilarious and sweet, and included a few faces familiar to fans of Vanderpump Rules.

There were also celebrations at the hotel in the form of fancy dinners, decadent birthday treats, and even a whale sighting — all of which Cartwright recorded for her loyal fans. Close by her side throughout her birthday adventures was her fiance. Taylor showed off his tattoo collection and toned physique in one poolside shot, which his future bride simply tagged, “So handsome.”

The couple seemed to be in good spirits throughout their social media posts, and it’s easy to see why. The two became engaged in June of last year after an oftentimes turbulent relationship. Taylor had previously cheated on Cartwright during their relationship, but his dramatic turnaround and efforts to win her back ultimately led the two to reconcile.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me,” Cartwright told Us Weekly. “Every single thing about our relationship is better,”