WWE News: Roman Reigns To Make Film Debut Alongside The Rock In ‘Fast And Furious’ Spin-Off

Roman Reigns may be out of the ring, but he's going to be on the big screen.

A few months ago, Roman Reigns revealed to the world that he was once again battling leukemia, and needed to take time away from the ring. On the night of his big announcement, he relinquished the WWE Universal Championship — and fans have wondered when they would see him again. While they may not see him in the ring again soon, Reigns will make his big screen debut alongside none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Fast and Furious franchise has been extremely successful for many years, and it has spawned numerous sequels. The Rock has been a huge part of it, and he is now going to star in a spin-off, one which focuses on the his character as well as the one played by Jason Statham.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is the official name for the film, and it is due in theaters on August 2, 2019. It is going to center around Dwayne Johnson’s character of Luke Hobbs along with Statham’s character of Deckard Shaw.

On Friday afternoon, the official WWE website revealed that there would be a very interesting co-star for The Rock, and it will be a member of his own family. Johnson actually hopped on Instagram to make the big reveal — and to show that Roman Reigns will stand by his side in the movie.

The Rock announced that Reigns would be playing the role of his “brother” in the Fast & Furious universe. He also said that he is grateful to spend this time with his real-life cousin as he takes “life one day at a time to recover from leukemia.”

For months, The Rock has been updating fans on social media during filming of Hobbs & Shaw, and has revealed numerous filming locations such as Samoa, London, Russia, Ukraine, and places in the United States.

At this time, there is not much known about the plot for Hobbs & Shaw.

Johnson did say that he is looking forward to seeing Reigns return to the ring for WWE action one day, and everyone has assumed that he will. It is not known when he could possibly get back into professional wrestling, but fans are hopeful that it is sooner rather than later.

WWE is truly missing out on having Roman Reigns in the ring, but they are giving him all the time he needs to battle leukemia. One day, the former Universal Champion will likely get back in the squared circle, but for now, he’s staying busy with his family. Fans can look out for Reigns and The Rock in Hobbs & Shaw when it hits theaters this summer.