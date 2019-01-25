David Beador Demanded Girlfriend Lesley Cook Delete Her Instagram Account After Shocking Walmart Meltdown

Lesley Cook's Instagram has been deleted.

David Beador wasn’t happy when he saw Lesley Cook’s recent Instagram rant about an experience she had in Walmart.

“You guys, I live in a $15 million home in Laguna Beach. This is a f***ing joke,” she fumed after a Walmart employee accused her of stealing.

During the altercation, Lesley filmed a video for her Instagram page and labeled the woman a “f***ing lunatic!” Shortly thereafter, her boyfriend of just over a year reportedly demanded she completely delete her social media account.

“David flipped out, ordering her to delete her entire Instagram page!” the source told Radar Online.

David gained fame years ago during his marriage to wife Shannon Beador, a current star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans well know, David and Shannon were married for 17 years before splitting in 2017 and share three daughters.

As for why David was so upset by Lesley’s video, he is currently in the midst of a messy court battle in which he is attempting to have his alimony payments to Shannon, which have already been reduced from $30,000 to $22,500, further lowered.

During their court battle, David reportedly told a judge he was fearful about a potential bankruptcy if he was forced to continue making high payments to his estranged wife.

“David was so angry because Lesley was boasting about their $15 million home during a time when he is in a court battle with Shannon to try and cut down her alimony payments,” the source explained.

In the summer of last year, amid their court battle, David Beador took aim at his estranged wife Shannon Beador with a statement to Page Six.

“I think it’s sad for our children, Shannon chooses to share any aspect of our pending divorce through the press and on Bravo’s different TV avenues and advertisers [sic],” he wrote in an email.

He also took aim at a conversation Shannon had with Tamra Judge on an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County in which the women suggested David’s romance with Lesley Cook actually began in October, prior to Shannon’s divorce filing.

According to David, he and Lesley did not begin speaking to one another prior to his separation from Shannon and any statements to the contrary are all-out lies.

Also in his statement, David Beador gushed over girlfriend Lesley Cook, telling the outlet she is an amazing and happy woman and mother of two small children, a girl and a boy.