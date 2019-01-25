NBA Rumors: Celtics, Magic Could Explore Terry Rozier For Nikola Vucevic Deal Before February Trade Deadline

Does trading Terry Rozier for Nikola Vucevic make sense for the Celtics and the Magic?

Since Kyrie Irving returned from an injury, most people believe that Terry Rozier’s days with the Boston Celtics are already numbered, given how Rozier is set to become a restricted free agent next summer. Though they only need to match offers from other NBA teams just to bring him back, the Celtics aren’t expected to use a huge chunk of their salary cap space to bring another backup point guard back, especially after re-signing Marcus Smart in the last free agency.

Instead of losing Terry Rozier for nothing in the summer of 2019, the Celtics may consider trading him for a player that could strengthen their chance of winning an NBA championship title this season. According to Fansided’s Chowder and Champions, the Celtics could engage in a trade deal with the Orlando Magic involving Rozier and Nikola Vucevic before the February NBA trade deadline.

“The Celtics have seemingly had a real center problem since Kevin Garnett was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, and really need to change that. Luckily for Boston, Orlando has a [surplus] of centers on their roster. One name that has come up in trade discussions for the Magic is big man Nikola Vucevic. The 28-year-old Swiss has averaged over 20 points and 12 rebounds this season while playing like one of the league’s premier bigs. His offensive prowess for his position is one of the best in the game, and he has always been a fantastic rebounder.”

Nikola Vucevic could potentially be a great addition to the Celtics, giving them a big man who has the ability to space the floor. The 28-year-old center is currently playing his best season, averaging 20.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steal on 51.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Vucevic won’t have a hard time sharing the Celtics’ frontcourt with Al Horford since the latter is a natural stretch four.

In the proposed trade deal, the Celtics will be sending Terry Rozier and Aron Baynes to the Magic for Vucevic and a future second-round pick. The Celtics will need to add more players in order to match the Magic’s outgoing salary. If the trade becomes a reality, it will help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

In exchange for Nikola Vucevic’s expiring contract, the Magic will be receiving a starting caliber point guard, Terry Rozier, who fits the timeline of Mo Bamba, Jonathan Isaac, and Aaron Gordon. Moving out of Boston will enable Rozier to unleash his full potential and speed up his development to becoming a legitimate NBA superstar in the league. Unlike the Celtics, the Magic likely won’t think twice before spending money to bring Rozier back in the 2019 NBA free agency.