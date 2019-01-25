‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Robbed Inside Of Double-Gated Community In Los Angeles

Lala Kent lives with fiance Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent endured a rough incident on Thursday, January 24, at the home she shares in Los Angeles. According to a series of Instagram Story clips, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about the ordeal to her fans and followers about what had happened and revealed that thousands of dollars worth of Christmas gifts were stolen out of her car.

“So I go downstairs to my car, cleaning it out, and by the time I made the second run I… had been robbed,” Kent said, via a report shared by the Daily Mail on January 25.

As the reality star explained, the items were “taken from behind double-guarded gates” in her community.

“Do I feel safe where I live? Not really!” she revealed.

Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, live in a newly renovated home in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles with Emmett’s two children, daughters London and Rylee.

“I hope whoever took my fabulous stuff enjoys but what I hope even more that we catch you, because you can’t take other peoples [sic] things that we work hard to pay for,” Kent continued on Instagram. “I hope everyone has a phenomenal Thursday – lock your doors and don’t trust anybody!”

Below is a photo of Kent on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she and Emmett got engaged, last year.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been dating for three years but didn’t go public with their romance until January 1 of last year due to Emmett’s first marriage to Ambyr Childers. As fans may recall, Emmett and Childers were still married at the time his romance with Kent began but had separated prior to the start of their relationship.

Months after going public with their romance, Kent and Emmett confirmed they were engaged and since then, they have been enjoying time traveling with one another and frequently go on vacation with their co-stars. In fact, at the end of last month, Kent and Emmett traveled to Miami, Florida with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are also newly engaged, and rang in the New Year there. Then, days later, the foursome jetted off to the Bahamas, where they visited The Atlantis and spent time on a yacht.

Kent and Emmett are now in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Kent’s family resides.

