Beyonce Shared Adorable Side-By-Side Photos Of Herself And Blue Ivy Both Aged 7 And The Internet’s Gone Wild

Beyonce is usually not one for sharing details of her private and family circles, so it’s only natural that her fans go absolutely crazy when they manage to get a glimpse of the singer’s life.

On Thursday, Bey took to Instagram to share a collage of two side-by-side pictures of herself and her daughter Blue Ivy, both aged 7, and the internet went wild after seeing how similar the two look. Blue is the spitting image of her mother, from the curls to the smile, with Beyonce writing in the caption, “My baby is growing up.” Her daughter with Jay-Z was photographed alongside her famous mom during a mother and daughter outing in Los Angeles, with the gorgeous duo also posing for a cute photo shoot that the 37-year-old also posted to her Instagram page.

In said photos, Beyonce was seen flaunting her curves in a colorful striped, retro glam-inspired, two-piece outfit by Portuguese designer label Marques’Almeida. She completed her look with a small waist purse by Jacquemus, and some cool sunglasses by Oxydo, according to E! News. She posed in front of an equally-colorful art display, and in the caption, Bey credited “B.IV” (Blue Ivy Carter) as the photographer behind the lens.

But it wasn’t just the music queen who sported a super stylish ensemble. Daughter Blue rocked a beautiful floral tracksuit, a white t-shirt, and matching white Nike sneakers. She is also seen smiling broadly as she strikes an adorable pose for the camera, with her curls flowing freely. The snaps were so popular that the post received comments from multiple A-listers, including Halle Berry, Cypress Hill, Zendaya, and Laverne Cox. The side-by-side picture in which they look like absolute twins racked up nearly 4 million likes and over 44,000 comments in less than 12 hours.

It’s been a great few days for members of the Bey Hive, as her fanbase is called, as it’s also been revealed that she will be singing the iconic The Lion King song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Beyonce is playing the role of Nala in the 2019 remake of the legendary Disney movie, so it’s only natural that she would be singing the hit classic, which was originally composed and performed by Elton John. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the song will be a duet between herself and Donald Glover, who plays Simba.

The film is set to be released on July 19, and other co-stars include James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Kani as Rafiki, and John Oliver as Zazu.