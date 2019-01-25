Nina Dobrev Strikes Sexy Pose In Bed For Racy ‘Fam’ Instagram Post

She’s back on everyone’s TV screens as the main character in CBS’s new show Fam, and Nina Dobrev made sure to post a few flirty photos on social media to get people’s attention — spoiler alert, she succeeded!

The actress shared a few snaps from the sitcom’s new episode, which included a couple of herself cuddling up in bed and striking a sexy pose while wearing minimal clothing and giving her fans a “cheeky” smile. Nina showed off her long and toned pins while sitting in bed, sporting short shorts and a gray t-shirt, while her hair was up in a messy ponytail. In some of the photos, she was also joined by Tone Bell, who plays Nick in the show, with the two even sharing an adorable smooch. Nick and Nina’s character, Clem, were also pictured high-fiving each other while standing in their kitchen.

The 30-year-old also told her fans that she would be live tweeting during the airing of the new Fam episode, along with her fellow cast mates Tone Bell and Odessa Adlon. Following the live tweeting, she took to her Instagram stories to share a super sweet photo of herself being kissed on the cheek by her two co-stars, while wearing a white hoodie with the words “Merci” imprinted, and thanked her fans “for all the love.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nina was reticent at first about returning to television after her six-year stint in The Vampire Diaries, and was especially nervous about trying comedy. However, that fear was eventually what pushed her into embarking on this new adventure, as she wanted to explore new territory and challenge herself.

“I had never done a sitcom before and I love comedy, I love doing things that scare me,” she told the Hollywood Reporter, adding that she doesn’t like watching the pilot episode of her new show as she believes she didn’t perform well.

“I cringe when I watch the pilot, to be honest with you, because I feel like I was very stiff and didn’t know what I was doing, and you can see the fear in my eyes, or at least I can.”

“But as the season goes on, I found my character, I found my groove, I started to feel more comfortable and I’m hopeful and excited that we’ll do a season two because I want to keep doing this,” she said. Fortunately, this new experience has sparked a desire in her to try new things, including theater.