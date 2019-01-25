David Tutera And Hubby Welcome Daughter, Gracie Stella

Big sister Ceilo was thrilled to met their new baby.

Celebrity wedding and event planner David Tutera and his husband of almost two years, Joey Toth, were thrilled to share with People the details of the arrival of their baby girl, Gracie Stella Toth-Tutera.

The couple dated for four years before getting married in April, 2017 in an extravagant California wedding. They were the first same-sex couple to marry inside the historical Hollywood United Methodist Church.

Toth joined Tutera and his daughter, Cielo, to become a family. Cielo is from Tutera’s previous marriage to Ryan Jurica and has a twin brother, Cedric. According to the Daily Mail, Tutera fathered Cielo while Jurica is the biological father of son Cedric. They used a surrogate with eggs from an anonymous donor.

Because they split up while the surrogate was pregnant, Tutera has been raising Cielo while Jurica has been raising his son Cedric. Baby sister Gracie arrived via surrogate on January 24. She weighed nine pounds, eight ounces, and measured 20 inches in length.

Her middle name was selected in honor of Toth’s Polish grandma “whom he loved dearly,” as well as Toth’s mother, a rep for Tutera told People.

“Love always wins and it is with loving pride that we share the birth of our beautiful daughter Gracie,” the celebrity event planner and Toth told People. “We so look forward to watching our girls grow up together and make positive change in this world.”

Toth and Tutera met courtesy of Ceilo’s godmother, Abby. Her friend Maya is Toth’s sister, Tutera told Radar Online. Both had just endured painful breakups and weren’t looking for love.

“He had just ended a relationship of eight years and I just ended a relationship of 14 years. Both of our partners had left us on the exact same day. On Jan. 1 they both walked out on both of us. So neither of us had any interest in meeting anybody because we had just been through that and were really recovering. But we had a five-week phone relationship. He lived in Arizona and I lived in California and we spoke on the phone quite often. And then we had our first blind date,” Tutera said.

Toth appeared on Tutera’s reality show, David Tutera CELEBrations. He also is a transformational coach who graduated from Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, and works as a certified master coach, nutrition consultant, and personal trainer who “brings my clients a balance of professional, life and educational experience.”