Kris Jenner Dishes On Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship, Wedding Rumors

Kris Jenner is opening up about her youngest child, Kylie Jenner, and her relationship with the father of her child, rapper Travis Scott.

According to a report by E! News, Kris Jenner decided to open up a bit about Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says that her daughter’s relationship is going strong, and that things are seemingly great between Kylie and her man.

Kris even joked that she had no idea if Kylie and Travis were engaged and making wedding plans. “Not that I know of,” Kris said when asked if Kylie and Travis were planning their wedding. “So, if you hear something, you better call my cell,” she added. “They are really terrific,” she later said of the pair.

Meanwhile, Kris also dished on her own relationship with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and even spoke out about whether or not there are wedding bells in their future.

“I think I am so happy with the way things are right now… We’ve got so much going on in so many other directions and it’s always about just getting through the week and going a million different directions,” Jenner stated of her own romance.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kris Jenner allegedly wants to use Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott to boost ratings for the family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Sources tell Radar Online that the show needs “help” at the moment, and that Kris wants to use Kylie and Travis to get that help and boost viewership of the series, which has been running on E! for 15 seasons.

The source goes on to say that Kris anticipates that Kylie and Travis will soon get married, and that she wants to make some money off of their inevitable wedding, adding that the wedding would likely be all over social media, but that Kris wants to film some scenes for the show, and “set the stage” for some serious money-making TV options.

Recently, Kylie opened up about wanting to have another baby with Travis after welcoming the couple’s first child, daughter Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

Scott has also recently spoken out about his relationship Jenner, saying that he plans to get married “soon,” but that he first has to find an over the top way to propose to his make up mogul baby mama.

Fans can see more of Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this year.