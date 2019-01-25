Khloe Kardashian’s Sisters Sick Of Her Fake Break Up Posts, Per ‘Radar’

Khloe Kardashian is becoming known for her cryptic messages on social media, which often include hints that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, may be on the rocks again.

However, according to Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian’s break up posts are for attention, and her famous sisters are allegedly getting sick of it. Sources tell the outlet Khloe’s family believes that she is seeking attention that she’s not getting from her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“Everyone knows she is just full of crap and they are all tired of her fake posts. She is starving for attention right now because she is obviously not getting it from her man. But until she packs up her things and leaves him, no one is going to feel sorry for her anymore,” an insider revealed.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman leaked online just hours before Kardashian gave birth to their first child together, daughter True.

Khloe decided to stay with Tristan and keep her family together, despite many concerns from her family, friends, and fans. Since that time, she’s been posting messages of both hope and despair on her Instagram account.

“Khloe knows that Tristan is not the one for her and she is just with him because she is trying to save face for the sake of True,” the source added.

Most recently, Khloe Kardashian posted a message via her Instagram story that read, “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things that they don’t discuss. I wish I had the time for the nervous breakdown I deserve.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have been through a lot, but rumor has it that they’re planning to have a second child together in the near future.

“She is shutting out all the noise and is focused on her and Tristan and they are extremely happy right now. So much so that she would be overjoyed to have another child with him this year. It’s all in the hands of mother nature, she’s not going to stress about it, but no one in her circle would be surprised if she and Tristan have another child in 2019,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.