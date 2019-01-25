Kylie Jenner Names Make Up After Taylor Swift Songs Following Kim Kardashian Ending Feud

Kylie Jenner is embracing the fact that her sister, Kim Kardashian, has officially ended her feud with singer, Taylor Swift.

According to a Jan. 24 report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner has named some of her brand new make up colors after Taylor Swift songs. The make up mogul recently released a “Forever Set,” with two of the three products named after Taylor songs, such as Story Of Us, a song that was on Taylor’s “Speak Now” album, and Forever and Always, which appeared on Swift’s 2008 album, “Fearless.”

As many fans will remember, Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, and her husband, Kanye West, were previously engaged in a heated feud with each other, which started back in 2009 when Kanye interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards to reveal that Beyonce should have won the award instead of Swift.

Years later, after the pair had seemingly made peace, Kim got involved when Kanye and Taylor spoke about West using the singer’s name in his song, Famous. After the song was released, Swift revealed that she disagreed with the lyrics that mention her, to which Kim decided to post videos of Taylor and Kanye on the phone talking about the lyrics in the song.

Later, fans flooded Swift’s social media accounts with snake emojis, and Taylor explained that she had spoken to Kanye, but did not okay the lyrics that refer to him as “that b**ch.”

Taylor Swift went on to use snake imagery for her “Reputation” album, videos, and tour. She also had an edgy new sound that seemingly came from her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

However, Kim recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed that her feud with Taylor was dead and done, claiming that she was completely “over” all of it, and adding that she would rather be stuck in an elevator with Swift than rapper Drake, whom she and Kanye have also recently had very public beef with.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, now that Taylor has signed with Universal, the same company that owns E!, which Kim’s reality series airs on, Kardashian has allegedly been ordered to keep quiet with any negative words towards Swift.

“Since Taylor signed her new record deal, she is off limits to Kim. Their war of words is over,” an insider told Radar Online.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian by following them all on Instagram.