Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Stellar Figure As She Cuddles Up With Sister Kylie Jenner On Instagram

The reality star shared a sweet throwback alongside her youngest sibling.

Kourtney Kardashian was feeling sentimental about her little sister for #ThrowbackThursday, and it shows in her latest Instagram post. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of herself and sibling Kylie Jenner that showed the strong bond the sisters share.

The picture was taken at their other sister Kim Kardashian’s estate during the family’s annual Christmas party. The lavish blow-out included turning the home Kardashian shares with husband Kanye West and their four children into a winter wonderland, complete with fake snow and background images perfect for Instagram.

And the reality stars were more than eager to take advantage of their stunning surroundings, posing for a picture between the eldest and youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. There may be nearly 18 years between the sisters, but they were as close as they could be as they cuddled together for the sweet family photo.

In the image, Kardashian is standing while Jenner embraces her from behind. She wears a stunning low-cut thigh-high black dress that shows off her enviable figure and long legs to full advantage. Her long dark hair is tied up in a sleek bun on her head.

Jenner is going for ultra-glam in the image as well, flashing a toned thigh as she smiles while squeezing her big sister. Jenner is wearing a long gown made up of thousands of crystals that contrast elegantly with her sister’s black ensemble. Her long blonde hair is tied back from her face, and she clings tightly to her older sibling.

The caption to the post makes it even sweeter, as Kardashian confesses the two were actually making up from a minor disagreement a few days before. But it appears that all is well in the Kardashian-Jenner family between the two, as they were both recently seen relaxing on vacation in Aspen.

Things might be going well for Kardashian family-wise, but relationships are another matter entirely. The entrepreneur has a solid co-parenting relationship with her ex and father of her four children, Scott Disick — but despite a string of casual affairs, Kardashian remains solidly single for the time being.

Despite enjoying certain aspects of the single life, it looks like Kardashian is starting to think about settling down again, as reported by People. On her Instagram story, the star was recently seen to confess, “I want to be in love again,” alongside a crying emoji while watching the classic romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Although Kardashian was seen hanging out in Aspen with her 21-year-old ex Luka Sabbat, the pair have confirmed that they are just friends, and no longer romantically involved.