Julia Michaels Talks New Music With Selena Gomez, While Selena Shares Touching Instagram Post About New Song

Selena Gomez is out of treatment and although she has stepped back from social media, she is busy with some new projects. On Thursday, Julia Michaels’ new song “Anxiety” was released and Selena is featured on the song.

While Selena hasn’t been posting too much on social media since her release from a treatment center, she posted a new photo to Instagram on Thursday along with a sweet caption. The photo showed Selena with Julia, and the two are sharing a sweet hug.

Along with the photo, Selena wrote, “My sweet soul sister. Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt.”

The 26-year-old singer has had a rough few years which included undergoing a kidney transplant. Selena suffers from lupus, an autoimmune disease which can damage parts of a person’s body. In Selena’s case, it was her kidneys. The singer also spent time in a facility to deal with her depression and anxiety.

Interestingly, the song that Selena sings on is titled “Anxiety.” In the same social media post, Selena went on to talk about the new song and what it means to her.

“This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!” Selena wrote.

In an interview with Billboard, Julia also opened up about the track. She explained that the song was the “right” song for her and Selena to sing together. Julia revealed that, instead of singing together about “relationships with men,” they were singing about anxiety, something that they both deal with.

Julia went on to explain that the song is a “female empowerment thing,” but not in the typical sense saying, “we’re not throwing our fists in the air, but we’re saying, ‘Hey, we have anxiety, but we’re okay with it.'”

Selena Gomez isn’t the only singer who Julia Michaels has collaborated with recently. She also sings a song with former One Direction singer Niall Horan and the song is titled “What a Time.”

Fans are excited to see Selena’s social media post as well as hearing her on a new track. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Selena’s first social media post since returning from treatment was made January 14. Prior to that, she had not posted to Instagram since September 23.