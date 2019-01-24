Khloe Kardashian Goes To Mommy & Me Class With True While Cousins Attend With Nannies

Khloe Kardashian is a busy mom, but she took time out of her day to head to a baby class with her daughter, True Thompson. Meanwhile, her sisters’ babies were all in attendance as well, along with a group of nannies.

According to a report by the Blast, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media to share multiple videos of her playing and singing with baby True, while other mommies did the same with their babies. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago — and Kylie Jenner’s little girl, Stormi — were also at the class, but their moms were nowhere to be seen.

It appears that both Stormi and Chicago were there with their nannies, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, was also there without a parent. Of course, Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, would not be in attendance with the Kardashians. She and the family are currently embattled in a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Khloe seemed to be having a great time while she played and sang with little True — as well as her nieces, Stormi, Chicago, and Dream. This is seemingly just one of the ways that the Kardashians help each other out with their children during busy times in their lives and their careers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian loves being a mother, and recently opened up about the experience — saying that it makes her feel like she can do anything that she puts her mind to.

“My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, ‘How am I gonna get through this day?’ And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this,'” Kardashian stated.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner recently returned home from a mother/daughter vacation with her little girl, Stormi — and Kim Kardashian is busy getting ready to add to her family. She and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate, a baby boy, later this year.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life and family when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network, sometime in the coming months.