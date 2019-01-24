‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Arrested Again, This Time For Theft And Possession Of Heroin

The legal troubles continue for Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards.

Over the past few seasons of the hit MTV show, Edwards has found himself in trouble with the law more times than one. The troubled reality star just completed a three-month stint in rehab but he still found himself in hot water last night. According to Radar Online, Edwards was arrested for theft and possession of heroin Wednesday, January 23, at 12:45 a.m.

He is being held on $500 bond for the theft charges but the possession of heroin arrest was from a warrant out of Red Bank County. On this charge, Edwards is reportedly being held with no bond. Ryan is expected to have two court dates in the coming weeks — the first for possession of heroin will be held on January 28 in Red Bank County and the second court date for theft will be held on February 6 in Hamilton County.

Many of Edwards’ legal problems began in 2017. In March, the father of two was arrested for possession of heroin and then in May of the same year, he checked himself into a rehab center after the Teen Mom OG cameras caught him falling asleep and slurring his words while he was driving. Edwards ended up leaving rehab a week before he was supposed to and in March of 2018, he was arrested again after failing a drug test.

Ryan Edwards is in trouble again. The #TeenMomOG alum was arrested for heroin possession and theft. https://t.co/Cmb4RZoX0U — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 24, 2019

A few months later, Edwards got in trouble again for breaking probation and shortly after, he entered a three-month rehab program that he checked out of this past Thanksgiving. As the Inquisitr shared, Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, spoke out in an interview after MTV decided to not air Ryan’s story on the show.

“The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer shared. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Edwards also chimed in on the interview, blaming things on his ex, Maci Bookout.

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing. Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

As fans of the show know, Edwards has a 10-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, with Maci Bookout. This past October, he and Standifer welcomed their first child, Jagger, together. Standifer also has a son from a previous relationship.