‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, January 24: Wyatt Warns Liam About Hope

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 24, state that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will have some pearls of wisdom to offer his brother on today’s episode. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have just lost a baby, and Liam has opened up to his brother about his heartache. Wyatt finds himself in a unique position to give his brother some advice.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) have really stepped up after the loss of Beth. From supporting the couple at the memorial service to visiting them at the cabin at the Logan estate, Sally and Wyatt have proved that they can be counted on. Granted, Sally’s gift of a puppy was not well thought out, but even Hope had to agree that she understood what Sally was trying to do.

But it has really been Wyatt who has been there for Liam and Hope in a way that nobody else could be. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Wyatt and Hope were once married. And so when Hope brought up the fact that they had also lost their son, she knew that Wyatt understood the loss that she was going through again.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam vents to Wyatt about the difficult time that he and Hope are having. pic.twitter.com/f5h2x42vM8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 23, 2019

In the same way, Wyatt also knows the heartache that a father experiences when losing a child as Liam himself is going through now. So when Liam opened up to Wyatt, he was ready to listen, per Inquisitr.

It seemed as if Liam was really struggling with his wife who lashed out at him for already having a daughter. Hope felt that there was no way that he could understand the depth of her pain because he already had a child of his own. Hope did apologize for her words later and Liam reassured her that he understood her reaction.

Liam also told Wyatt that Steffy was planning to adopt a baby. He told his brother that a baby had come up for adoption and that Steffy had asked him if it was okay if she went ahead with the adoption. Wyatt worried about the timing of the adoption.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Wyatt will issue Liam a warning. He thinks that the news that Steffy wants to adopt a baby will affect Hope and that she might suffer a setback. It really seems as if Liam should break the news to Hope so that she can prepare herself mentally for a new baby that belongs to Steffy.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.