Karlie Kloss & Hubby Joshua Kushner Share Sweet Smooches At Knicks Game

Karlie Kloss has had a very busy week. The 26-year-old supermodel has just come from France, where she strutted her stuff on the catwalk for the 2019 Paris Fashion Week, kicking off the first day of Paris: Haute Couture on Monday.

On the same day, she shared a “cheeky” photo of herself in front of the Rodin Museum in Paris. In the snapshot, the supermodel wore a stunning Christian Dior sheer tulle gown that simply made fans go wild, as reported by the Inquisitr at the time.

Now that she’s back in the United States following her debut at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show, Kloss took some time off to spend with her husband, the 33-year-old businessman Joshua Kushner.

The two shared a romantic get-together and were photographed looking all loved-up at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, where they went to see the Houston Rockets Vs New York Knicks game, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The couple looked more smitten than ever and packed on the PDA, sharing several sweet kisses and taking a lot of selfies. The newlyweds even wore color-coordinated outfits and shared many tender gestures, showing that the honeymoon is definitely still going on.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner share kisses and snap selfies at NY Knicks game https://t.co/C3uTtLXqq0 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 24, 2019

Kloss and Kushner both donned all-black ensembles — a plunging black shirt and skinny jeans in Karlie’s case, which she accessorized with a designer red handbag and a slick of make-up.

The supermodel wore her blonde highlighted locks into a sweptback hairdo, which made her look radiant and very chic. At the same time, Kushner took a cue from his wife and came to the basketball game wearing a black jumper and jeans outfit.

Kloss and her husband tied the knot just three month ago, in October, after dating for six years. The couple celebrated their wedding with a small and intimate ceremony, then flew to South Africa for a romantic honeymoon.

See All of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's Romantic Wedding Photos https://t.co/W6AV3DamC0 — People (@people) October 30, 2018

Kloss and Kushner were not the only celebrities in attendance at the NYC event, as quite a few stars were spotted in the crowd as well. Among them were Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, who attended the game together with brother Billy Baldwin and Ben Stiller.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New York City star Kelly Bensimon was also photographed at the Knicks game. The 50-year-old TV star looked stunning in a pair of cropped white jeans with lace detailing on the sides and a matching color knitted jumper, and rocked a pair of grey colored heels.

Other celebs who came to see the game included baseball star Matt Harvey, actor John Turturro, rapper Dave East, and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.