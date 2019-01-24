Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Spotted Together At Restaurant After Sixers Game

Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend, Ben Simmons, have reportedly been “taking their relationship to the next level,” and on Wednesday night, that included a trip to an upstairs bar/restaurant in Philadelphia following a big win for Simmons’ team.

According to 34th Street Magazine, Simmons and Jenner were spotted together at City Tap House, a bar near the University of Pennsylvania, late on Wednesday night following the Philadelphia 76ers’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center. In that game, per ESPN, Simmons notched a triple-double, scoring 21 points, with 10 rebounds and 15 assists, as the Sixers won 122-120.

The celebrity couple was at the bar with a “small group,” as well as security, and “staff at the restaurant barred other patrons from approaching them,” the magazine said. However, various attendees at the establishment were able to post pictures of the happy couple to social media.

Jenner had attended the Sixers’ game, and also in the crowd was Emily Ratajkowski, who also sat courtside with her husband while sporting an outfit similar to Jenner’s, per Inquisitr.

Simmons and Jenner reportedly dated during the summer last year, with the two spending time together in Los Angeles. They were thought to have broken up at the end of the summer, but Jenner began frequently attending Simmons’ games when the basketball season resumed last fall.

BREAKING | Celeb spottings and security details at City Tap. https://t.co/fwVya3S848 — 34th Street Magazine (@34ST) January 24, 2019

According to Inquisitr, this led to a petition last November from a disgruntled 76ers fan seeking to have Jenner barred from the arena on the grounds of the long and checkered history of NBA players and other athletes dating members of the Kardashian family. The game before the petition surfaced, a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with Jenner in attendance, Simmons even had words with Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson, who is the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child.

However, Jenner has continued to both date Simmons and appear at games, and it hasn’t prevented the player or the team from enjoying success this year. The 76ers are having their best season in years, with a record of 32-17, including seven wins in their last 10 games. And when there’s been fan criticism of Simmons this season, it’s tended to have more to do with his lack of a jump shot than anything having to do with his girlfriend.

“Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now,” E! reported last week.