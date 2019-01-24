Tori Spelling Slammed Over Daughter Stella’s Slow Slime Business

The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' star faces backlash over late slime orders.

Tori Spelling is feeling the heat as angry customers blame her for late deliveries from her daughter’s slime business. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum is being blasted online by unhappy customers who are calling her 10-year-old daughter Stella McDermott’s slime biz a “scam,” according to the Daily Mail.

Last March, Tori and her entrepreneurial young daughter launched Stylish Slime by Stella. The mom-daughter duo received praise from fans for the clever idea of the gourmet-style slimes, which comes in colors with fun names like mermaid tears and unicorn cake batter. But nearly one year later, the company is facing backlash from customers who haven’t received their orders.

Unhappy shoppers have left comments on Tori Spelling’s Instagram account as well as the Stylish Slimes account, with some claiming they have been waiting for more than four months for their product to be delivered. Another customer revealed she ordered slime twice and never received it. Angry shoppers are also blaming Spelling for letting her young daughter continue with her business if she’s “that far in over her head” and some urged the celebrity mom to shut the site down.

“Send me my slime,” one irate customer wrote. “It has been 4 months this is absurd. You are running a scam.”

Tori Spelling has not publicly responded to the outrage over the late Stylish Slime orders, but the Instagram page for Stella McDermott’s business revealed that the young entrepreneur recently attended a slime convention at the Ontario Convention Center.

Over the past few months, Tori Spelling has also posted photos of her mini “girl boss” and gushed about how proud she is of Stella for coming up with the business idea. In October, the mom of five posted a photo of Stella peddling her playful product at Slime Bash 2018, which was held in Connecticut, according to Closer Weekly.

Last March, Us Weekly reported that Stella McDermott had launched her own online slime business with the support of her famous parents, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. The proud former Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood stars revealed that Stella started the business to save up money so she can open up her own bakery after she finishes college.

Supportive fans praised the move, calling it a “great hobby” and a way to keep kids busy while learning about science at the same time. But one year later, some unhappy customers have changed their tune about the Spelling-McDermott business idea.

In addition to Stella, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share four other children: Liam, 12, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, who turns 2 in March.