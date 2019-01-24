Sophie Turner And Fiance Joe Jonas Go House Hunting In LA

Sophie Turner and fiance Joe Jonas may be ready to move in together. Ever since the pair announced their engagement on Instagram in October of 2017, fans have been dying to know when the 29-year-old pop star is going to pop the question and make the gorgeous Sophie his blushing bride.

While there has been no official news of when the two are planning to walk down the aisle — Turner and Jonas are keeping their wedding plans extremely hush-hush, per a previous report from the Inquisitr — the couple appear to be moving their relationship to the next level.

According to the Daily Mail, the two were recently spotted house hunting, which prompted the media outlet to speculate that Turner and Jonas may be moving in together ahead of tying the knot.

The stunning young actress and her beau were photographed on Wednesday while looking for a possible new home in Los Angeles. The two seemed very relaxed as they checked out a property together with a friend.

Both Turner and Jonas went for a casual look. The stars — who have been engaged for a little over a year and together for two — donned a low-key style, simply cruising the neighborhood as a regular couple in love looking for the home of their dreams.

In the new photos, Turner wears a pair of casual jeans and a tight-fit green sweater, which really accentuate her enviable figure. The Game of Thrones star rocks a set of retro shades that complement her natural blonde hair and give her a youthful look.

Meanwhile, the former member of The Jonas Brothers band can be seen wearing a black jacket and matching jeans. The pop star chose to make his outfit a little more dynamic by sporting a checkered shirt and adding a splash of color with red footwear.

While fans are eager to find out more about the impending nuptials — which the Daily Mail states will take place “any minute now” — Turner and Jonas are being very secretive about their wedding. Although the two are rumored to have already settled on a date, both the date and the location of the ceremony are a very tightly-kept secret.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas together with brother Nick Jonas (left) at the New York Knicks game against the Phoenix Suns on December 17, 2018. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Meanwhile, everyone is crazy about the upcoming premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which will hit the air on April 14. Turner, who has been playing Sansa Stark in the wildly popular TV series ever since the show first came on the air, recently gave an interview to InStyle, in which she spilled some hair-raising details about her character’s hair.

It’s no secret that the natural blonde has been dying her hair red for years to portray the ginger beauty of House Stark in Winterfell. But what fans didn’t know about was that Turner was actually not allowed to wash her hair while filming the last few seasons of Game of Thrones.

“Towards season 5, they started asking me to not wash my hair, and it was really disgusting,” said the British actress.

In all fairness, this does somehow make sense given the utter state of disrepair that House Stark fell in after that point in the movie timeline. In fact, Turner confessed that things were quite different until then, saying that, “For the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl.”

Luckily, the actress eventually started wearing wings after a while, which made her hair situation a lot more comfortable.