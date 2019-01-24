Filmmaker Believes He Has Proof That Stanley Kubrick And NASA Faked The Apollo 11 Moon Landing

‘I don’t believe that what we saw was real.’

Hollywood legend Stanley Kubrick may not have even received credit for his greatest work, according to a fellow filmmaker who claims to have proof that the famous director worked alongside NASA to fake the Apollo 11 moon landings.

It’s a bold claim but filmmaker and author Jay Weidner is adamant that NASA forged the famous footage, and Kubrick was their go-to technical genius who made it look like the real deal to a watching world.

July 20, 2019, will mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touched down on the lunar lump of rock. Between then and now, conspiracy theories have run rampant that not everything was as it appeared. Cynics have even suggested that “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” was apparently nothing more than film studio trickery.

The Express reports that Jay Weidner endorses this school of thought and during a public appearance on Coast to Coast AM radio, he laid out in no uncertain terms exactly why.

The conspiracy theorist explained, “I think they just decided for publicity reasons that it was probably better to have somebody do it here on Earth. Then they could go about their business and not reveal their secret equipment to the Soviet Union during the middle of the Cold War.”

“So it isn’t really all that big of a leap to say that they might have shown us something that wasn’t quite real, to protect national security.”

Weidner alleges the moon landing footage was used via an in-camera visual technique Kubrick pioneered in his movie 2001: A Space Odyssey called “Front Screen Projection.”

Weidner believes Kubrick was perfect for NASA’s need to fake the landing because “he was a photographer, he understood lighting, he understood emulsion, he understood all the techniques of a photographer. That’s how he got started.”

“He came into filmmaking as a technician first and an actor’s director second, and that suited NASA perfectly because that’s what they needed. They needed someone who could solve problems, someone who could come in and technically solve the problems.The acting wasn’t as important to them as the technical problems and so Stanley began to solve the technical problems.”

Weidner has analyzed the Apollo 11 photographs and believes he has found evidence of “strategically placed horizon lines” behind the “Apollo 11 set.”

Here’s where things get even murkier. Weidner doesn’t doubt that Neil Armstrong was the first man to set foot on the moon, he just believes the footage which was broadcast around the world was fake.

You might ask yourself why? Well according to Weidner, tensions at the time between the U.S. and the Soviet Union forced NASA’s hand. Not only would fake footage keep a number of secret technologies out of Russian hands, but there was also the question of what would happen if something went wrong during the landing. For example, if the Apollo lunar module failed to descend properly, the American public would have had to endure watching Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin die live on television.

Of course, there is also the theory that when the astronauts actually landed on the moon, they encountered extraterrestrial life. Something which the U.S. government quickly hushed up because they felt it was too much for the world to handle.

Mr. Weidner said, “I’m not saying we did not go to the moon. I believe we did go to the moon.”

“I believe there are reflectors on the moon, they put seismograph machines on the moon, but I don’t believe that what we saw was real.”

NASA is not keen to comment on any allegations about hoax moon landings but in the past, they have said, “to some extent debating this subject is an insult to the thousands who worked for years to accomplish the most amazing feats of exploration in history.”