Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Dances To ‘Hava Nagila’ At A London Jewish Community Centre [Video]

Duchess Camilla is called a 'great sport' by organizers.

Nobody can say that Duchess Camilla isn’t a good sport, as she recently took some time to visit with some Jewish seniors to have some lunch — and to do some traditional dancing, according to a Twitter post made by Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English. The duchess of Cornwall visited to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Brenner Centre, which caters to “older Jewish people living in East London and the City.”

Anyone who wants to call the royals stuffy should take a look at the video of Duchess Camilla dancing to “Hava Nagila” with a group of seniors at one of Jewish Care’s community centers in East London. Town & Country says that the duchess of Cornwall was willing to completely immerse herself in the experience, and to learn the traditional Jewish folk dance that goes along with the song “Hava Nagila.”

Clarence House — the official residence of Prince Charles and of Camilla Parker-Bowles — explained that the Brenner Centre is the type of community place where seniors can gather and socialize.

“The centre offers a relaxed environment where older people living in the area can meet up with friends and make new ones.”

Brenner Centre started out as a place for young Jewish women, and now serves all members of the community.

“The Centre originally opened in 1938 for young women working in factories to bring healthier conditions to the lives of the Jewish children in the area.”

The duchess of Cornwall took the time to chat with those who spend time at the center, and that included Beattie Orwell, 101, and Lillian Lebby, 93 — who explained to the duchess that “this place saves my life, it is my lifeline.”

Royal watcher and reporter Rebecca English visited with Duchess Camilla, and captured some great photos and video of the visit — which included the royal getting caught up in the excitement, and hitting the dance floor.

“You’ve got to hand it to the Duchess of Cornwall (and this is why we in the media like her so much)—she is a great sport!”

The public might be tough on the duchess of Cornwall, but she is a press favorite — as she always seems game for whatever is going on. A Vanity Fair correspondent shared that Duchess Camilla always goes out of her way to make even the media feel welcome.

“[Camilla is] my favorite royal, by a country mile. She knows all our names, she fosters a sense that we’re all in this together. She always gives you a little gleam in her eye and will find a moment to look at our cameras.”