‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Says Her Husband Wants To Adopt Her Son ‘One Day’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as the father of Jenelle Evans’ oldest son contacted her producers. Absent from his son’s life for a while, Andrew Lewis revealed that he wanted to see his son Jace, who is now 9-years-old. While Jenelle was apprehensive about that happening, she recently revealed that her husband David wants to adopt her son “one day.”

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle recently took to Instagram where she did a question-and-answer session with her fans. Aside from revealing that David would like to adopt her son “one day,” she also spoke out about how David feels about Andrew Lewis trying to contact Jace.

Jenelle explained, “David doesn’t think he should just suddenly step in now that Andrew had his chance a long time ago.”

Fans met Jenelle when she was pregnant with Jace on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The episode aired in 2010 and showed a pregnant Jenelle and her then boyfriend Andrew. Jenelle’s mother eventually gained custody of Jace and while Jenelle maintains contact and visitation with her son, Andrew has not.

Still, that didn’t stop Andrew from speaking his mind on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, spoke to Andrew about meeting Jace and she also voiced her concerns which included Andrew’s past drinking problem.

According to Radar Online, Andrew explained “I was drinking and doing all that stuff that I used to do in the past. I’m 33-years-old now. The true low life in a relationship is a woman keeping her child away from a loving father!”

Jenelle’s concern for Jace meeting Andrew was the fear that he would come into his life only to leave again. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that her own father did that to her when she was young, and she doesn’t want her son to go through the same thing.

While Jace is her oldest child, Jenelle also has two other children. She and her ex-boyfriend Nathan share a son and she and her husband have a daughter together.

After her episode of 16 and Pregnant, Jenelle went on to film for Teen Mom 2. She has filmed many aspects of her life since then. Over the years, she and her mother have had their differences, but recently the two have been getting along.

She is currently appearing on Season 9 of the hit MTV show. New episodes are airing on MTV Monday nights.