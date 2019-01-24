Jennifer Garner Reportedly ‘Proud’ Of Ex-Husband Ben Affleck For Getting Sober

Jennifer Garner is beyond proud of how hard her former husband, Ben Affleck, is working to maintain his sobriety in the months since she drove him to rehab.

According to a January 23 report by Hollywood Life, Jennifer Garner couldn’t be happier with the progress that Ben Affleck is making in his attempts to stay clean and sober following an alcohol addiction.

“Jen is really proud of Ben for doing whatever he feels is necessary to focus on his sobriety at this point. If that means Ben shouldn’t date anybody, and take the time to concentrate on his health and happiness, then she’s all for it,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to add that Garner and Affleck will always put their three children, Violet, Saraphina, and Samuel, first, and although Jen is now focusing on her own acting career, as well as her personal dating life, she will always be there for Ben when and if he needs her.

Meanwhile, Affleck is said to be staying away from the dating scene for a while. Following a break up with Lindsay Shookus and a quick fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, the Batman star had decided to stay away from romance for at least a year while he focuses on his recovery and sobriety.

Meanwhile, fans who are still rooting for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck to get back together will likely be disappointed. The couple are still very close and work on co-parenting their kids all the time. However, Jen is said to have completely moved on from the long and rocky marriage.

“Jen will always hold a special place in her heart for Ben, however, she felt extremely hurt towards the end of their relationship and is really happy with her new beau. But it’s important to her to always be there for Ben and for their kids. She will always cheer him on and be there as a support since she wants what’s best for the kids,” the source said of the exes.

Following his rehab stay, Ben addressed his issues in an emotional social media post, stating that it will be a “lifelong” struggle for him to remain sober and that he is fighting not only for himself but also for his family.

The actor also thanked fans for their love, support, and well wishes, as well as their own addiction stories that they shared with Ben online.

