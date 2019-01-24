‘Vikings’ Season 5 Finale Preview: Who Will Win And Lose In Episode 20?

The sons of Ragnar Lothbrok gather to fight over their beloved Kattegat.

In what appears to be record time, the Season 5 finale episode of History Channel Vikings is fast approaching. So, what can fans expect to see in next week’s episode?

According to History Channel, the synopsis for Episode 20 (titled “Ragnarok”) is as follows.

“A new battle for Kattegat is on and only the gods know who will emerge victorious.”

With a title like “Ragnarok,” it appears fans of the historical drama series will get a massive battle to conclude this season since the Vikings believed that Ragnarok was the final battle to end all battles between the gods. It also meant that nearly all of the gods perished during this time. So, the potential is there to see a lot of death and destruction in Episode 20 of Vikings, something that Carter Matt also fears.

As the synopsis suggests, a lot of this death could occur in the battle for Kattegat. While Ivar has remained victorious there for some time now in Vikings, with two of his brothers on the horizon, his fate is certainly in question leading into the Season 5 finale of Vikings.

A new trailer for Episode 20 of Vikings Season 5 also reveals more about the battle to reclaim Kattegat. Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) is seen outside Kattegat, ready to bash his way through the gates. Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) is shown to be calm while he waits within the walls of Kattegat. As Bjorn attacks Kattegat, Ivar readies his archers and they let loose with a flurry of arrows.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) is also shown in this battle as he approaches on a wagon. Interesting to note is the fact that neither King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) or Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) are seen in this clip. Before fans worry that these characters could die in the Season 5 finale of Vikings, it is possible they could have a secondary group that is prepared to attack Kattegat in Episode 20. However, viewers will have to tune in next week to find out for sure.

You can view the clip for Episode 20 of Vikings Season 5 below.

As for what else happens in Episode 20 of Vikings Season 5 regarding the other storylines, History Channel has not yet released any details. So, if you are wondering how Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) fared in the volcanic eruption in Iceland, or what Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), Torvi (Georgia Hirst), and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) are up to in East Anglia, fans will just have to wait a little longer to find out more and pray to the Viking gods that History Channel will include these details in the Season 5 finale of Vikings.

Vikings returns to History Channel with the Season 5 finale on Wednesday, January 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.