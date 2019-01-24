‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Judges May Finally Be Starting To Figure Out The Alien’s Identity

The Masked Singer judges are having a hard time trying to figure out exactly who the woman behind the alien costume is, and the clues don’t seem to be helping very much.

However, many fans believe that they may be starting to get warmer when it comes to guessing the performer’s identity this week’s brand new clues. According to ET, the costumed contestant has previously revealed that she is from a very famous family and that she has a lot of sisters.

While a Kardashian or Jenner family member immediately comes to mind, it seems that may not be the case at all. Tons of fans have flocked to social media to wager their guesses on who could be in the alien costume, and they believe that if it’s not a Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, then it must be a member of the famous Jackson family, such as Latoya Jackson.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger revealed that the alien’s version of “Lovefool” by The Cardigans gave her “Jackson vibes.” However, after she gave a clue about how she has “recorded many things,” some of the other panelists thought that perhaps the singer could be someone like Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, or Paula Abdul.

Later the alien claimed that she was a “quadruple threat,” meaning that she can do many things, possibly dance, sing, act, produce, and more when it comes to the entertainment business.

During this week’s show, other contestants such as the rabbit, the raven, the poodle, and the bee all sang their hearts out hoping to stay in the competition for another week.

Sadly, it was the poodle, who sang a version of Cyndi Lauper’s song “Time After Time” that was voted off and finally unmasked. Fans proved to be right about the poodle’s identity, with the consensus revealing they thought it to be stand-up comedian and actress Margaret Cho, who is the woman that was behind the elaborate dog costume.

Cho was surprised that judge Ken Jeong didn’t pick up on her clues since she starred alongside him as his sister on the TV show Dr. Ken. However, the panel’s guesses were way off with names such as Judge Judy, Kathy Griffin, and Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels being thrown around as the final guesses.

Fans can see if the alien survives more eliminations, and if Latoya Jackson is the woman behind the costume, when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX.