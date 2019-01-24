‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Judge Ken Jeong Believes The Identity Of The Bee Is ‘Supreme,’ Fans Don’t Agree

The Bee is singing beautifully, but that may be for a very good reason.

It has been the show that has taken the world by storm as everyone is loving the idea of figuring out who is under the mask and singing to them every Wednesday night. Clues are dropped and their singing voices are heard, but do you know the identities of those on The Masked Singer? Judge Ken Jeong is more than certain that he knows who the Bee is on Fox’s hit show and he feels as if he’s incredibly correct.

Please note that there are going to be spoilers for The Masked Singer from this point forward. If you’re not entirely caught up or simply don’t yet want to know, you’ll want to stop reading now.

On Wednesday night, there were a host of performances for Week 4 of The Masked Singer, but it wasn’t the Bee who unmasked at the end of the show. That was the Poodle who fooled a number of people, but there were some who knew her true identity all along.

So far, three singers have been unmasked and they are:

The Poodle – Margaret Cho (Comedian)

The Deer – Terry Bradshaw (NFL)

The Pineapple – Tommy Chong (actor/comedian)

The Hippo – Antonio Brown (NFL)

There are still a lot of celebrities to unmask, but everyone is having too much fun trying to guess. That includes the judges and Ken Jeong is more than sure that he knows who the very talented Bee is, but she isn’t buzzing around.

This week, the Bee sang Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out Of Heaven” and had the entire studio dancing and singing along. Judge Joel McHale said at one point that it was “definitely a professional singer” underneath the mask, and others began realizing the talent in the voice too.

After the performance was over, Ken Jeong began freaking out as he was more than certain that he knew who the Bee was. As reported by the Wrap, Jeong began piecing all of the clues together and feels as if she had some trouble with her band in the past.

“Maybe she was a member of a band, extricated from that band, and then they’re suing the band over the rights to use that name on the road.”

The audience appears to think that Ken is truly onto something and agrees with him. Jeong really believes he has figured out and feels as if the Bee is none other than Diana Ross of The Supremes.

Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are all kind of taken back by his powers of deduction to which Jeong shoots back, “I’m not that dumb.” Unfortunately, fans won’t find out who the Bee is this week as she was not the one who was unmasked.

Ok who be the bee? #TheMaskedSinger — Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) January 24, 2019

Some fans feel as if Ken is right with his guess of Diana Ross, but there are those who don’t agree with him. Many fans on social media have guessed Gladys Knight, but there are even more who feel as if it is Tina Turner.

Bee has to be Tina Turner that voice is so original. #maskedsinger — David J. Hendricks (@DavidJHendrick1) January 24, 2019

#maskedsinger I love the bee and am almost 100% certain that it is my girl Tina Turner!! — Aleshia Macioce (@aleshia_macioce) January 24, 2019

#maskedsinger I cant think of bee being gladys knight shes to fit…. Tina turner always was in great shape. The body type doesn't fit gladys sorry — Glenn K. (@Sir_Mikey2) January 24, 2019

The rabbit, alien, raven, poodle and bee perform tonight on "The Masked Singer." Get those guesses ready.. I'll be live tweeting again…Show starts at 9 on FOX Tri-Cities! pic.twitter.com/1Ip0Tf61dc — Heather Williams (@WCYB_Heather) January 23, 2019

The Masked Singer is getting more popular by the week as fans simply want to be right with their guesses at the identities. This week, the Poodle was unmasked as Margaret Cho, but a lot of the attention is now on the soulful voice of the Bee. Ken Jeong feels as if he knows for sure that it is Diana Ross, but fans are leaning toward Tina Turner.

